9TH ANNUAL SUMMER FESTIVAL GUIDE LISTINGS

May 26 to June 4

Pride Winnipeg Festival Winnipeg

pridewinnipeg.com June 1-4

Winnipeg Underground Film Festival Winnipeg

winnipeguff.com June 2-4

Prairie Wind Music Fest Cypress River

Find on Facebook June 2-3

River City Dragon Boat Festival Winnipeg

Find on Facebook June 3

New Bothwell Cheese & Wine Festival Winnipeg

bothwellcheese.com June 4

Back 40 Festival Winnipeg

back40folkfest.com June 7-11

Manitoba Summer Fair Brandon

manitobasummerfair.com June 8-11

Kids Fest Winnipeg

kidsfest.ca June 9

Ellice Street Festival Winnipeg

wecc.ca June 9-10

Flatlanders Beer Festival Winnipeg

flatlandersbeerfest.com June 9-10

Niverville Old Tyme Country Fair Niverville

nivervillefair.com June 9-16

Agassiz Chamber Music Festival Winnipeg

agassizfestival.com June 10-11

Montcalm Heritage Festival St. Joseph

museestjoseph.ca/festival June 10

Blue Hills Fibre Festival Carberry

Find on Facebook June 15-25

Jazz Winnipeg Festival Winnipeg

jazzwinnipeg.com June 16-18

Summer in the City Steinbach

summerinthecity.ca June 16-25

Red River Ex Winnipeg

redriverex.com June 21

Aboriginal Day Live Winnipeg

aboriginaldaylive.ca June 22-25

Nickel Days Thompson

nickeldays.ca June 23-25

Thousand Oaks Gospel Camp Music Festival Winkler

thousandoaksinc.org June 24

DIY Homesteader Festival Teulon

homesteaderfest.ca June 24

La Riviere Turkey Festival and Duck Races La Riviere

Find on Facebook June 29-30

Flin Flon Trout Festival Flin Flon

Find on Facebook June 29 to July 2

Dauphin Countryfest Dauphin

countryfest.ca June 30 to July 1

Osborne Village Canada Day Street Festival Winnipeg

osbornevillage.com July 6-9

Winnipeg Folk Festival Birds Hill

winnipegfolkfestival.ca July 7-9

Portage Ex Portage la Prairie

portageex.com July 8

Winnipeg Fish Festival Winnipeg

Find on travelmanitoba.com July 11-16

Riding Mountain National Park Film Festival Wasagaming

rmnpfilmfest.ca July 13-15

Carman County Fair Carman

carmancountryfair.ca July 14-15

Rockin' on the Red Lockport

halfmoondrivein.com July 14-16

Soca Reggae Festival Winnipeg

socareggaefestival.ca July 14-16

Arborg Fair & Rodeo Arborg

agsociety.net July 15

Crystal City Carnival Crystal City

crystalcitymb.ca July 19-30

Fringe Festival Winnipeg

winnipegfringe.com July 20-23

Manitoba Stampede Morris

manitobastampede.ca July 21-22

Summer Winds Family Music Festival Victoria Beach

summerwindsmusic.com July 21-23

Brandon Folk, Music, and Art Festival Brandon

brandonfolkfestival.ca July 23

Cripple Creek Music Festival Morden

Find on Facebook July 26-28

Ballet in the Park Winnipeg

rwb.org July 26-30

Gimli Film Festival Gimli

gimlifilm.com July 27-29

Disco Needs a Squeeze Winnipeg

Find on Facebook July 28-30

Boardwalk days Winnipeg Beach

winnipegbeach.ca July 28-30

Manitoba Sunflower Festival Altona

altona.ca July 28-30

Real Love Summer Fest Teulon

reallovesummerfest.com August 1-2

Treaty & York Boat Days Norway House

Find on Facebook August 4-6

Canada's National Ukranian Festival Dauphin

cnuf.ca August 4-6

Fire & Water Music Festival Lac Du Bonnet

firenwater.ca August 4-6

Rockin' the Fields Minnedosa

rockinthefields.ca August 4-7

Islendingadagurinn Gimli

icelandicfestival.com August 4-7

Pioneer Days Steinbach

mennoniteheritagevillage.com August 6-19

Folklorama Winnipeg

folklorama.ca August 11-12

Carberry Heritage Carberry

carberryheritagefestival.com August 11-12

Winnipeg BBQ & Blues Festival Winnipeg

winnipegbbqandblues.ca August 11-13

Kleefeld Honey Festival Kleefeld

kleefeldpark.ca August 11-13

Winkler Harvest Festival & Exhibition Winkler

winklerharvestfestival.com August 17-20

MEME Winnipeg

memetic.ca August 17-20

Virden Indoor Rodeo & Wild West Daze Virden

virdenindoorrodeo.ca August 18-20

Gimli Model Fest Gimli

gimlimodelfest.com August 18-20

Harvest Sun Music Festival Kelwood

theharvestsun.com August 18-20

The Interstellar Rodeo Winnipeg

interstellarrodeo.com August 18-20

Plum Fest Plum Coulee

rmofrhineland.com August 18-20

Rainbow Trout Music Festival St. Malo

rainbowtroutmusicfestival.com August 18-20

Stonewall Quarry Days Stonewall

stonewallquarrydays.ca August 19

Swords and Sabres Renaissance Fair Winnipeg

Find on Facebook August 24-27

Oddblock Comedy Fest Winnipeg

oddblock.ca August 24-27

Shine on Festival of Music and Art Kerry

Find on Facebook August 25-27

Corn and apple festival Morden

cornandapple.com August 25-27

Ribfest 2017 Winnipeg

ribfestwinnipeg.ca August 25-27

FallJam6 St. Andrews

Find on Facebook August 26

Manitoba Filipino Street Festival Winnipeg

filipinostreetfestival.ca

Published in Volume 71, Number 27 of The Uniter (June 1, 2017)