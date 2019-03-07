The write season

While The Uniter hits newsstands every week, there’s quite a bit that goes on behind the scenes to make each issue. We start at least two weeks before publication – pitching stories, setting up interviews and planning visuals. As this issue is printed, we’re already planning for March 20 and beyond.

We work in the present, in the next week, in the two-weeks-away future and often a little beyond that. Our last issue of this semester comes out on April 4, which means there are only two weeks left to jump in if you’d like to write during the winter term!

Our last two volunteer orientations of the year will be March 13 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and March 20 from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. These are short sessions – often less than 45 minutes – where we go over all the basics of writing for The Uniter and get you set up to pitch stories or choose to pick up a piece from our editors’ story lists.

This isn’t the last, last call for writing, as we will have a summer festival guide out in early June. But it’s an open invitation to take advantage of this opportunity to write something while we have our full team assembled in our regular Uniter season. Our skilled editors are here to support and mentor new writers, to assist you in learning about journalism and persuasive writing.

Check out uniter.ca/volunteer or email volunteer@uniter.ca for more information.

– Anastasia Chipelski