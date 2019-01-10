Stand High Patrol - Summer on Mars

If you follow European music, you may already be familiar with Stand High Patrol. In the beginning of the 2000s, the musical group decided to launch their sound system. They were joined by the singer Pupajim, who would also become the official composer of the group.

Stand High Patrol started to establish itself in small bars in French towns such as Rennes. The group then slowly oriented itself into an English dub sound. The style baptized as “Dubadub” is carried by the voice of Pupajim and a palette of effects. It’s defined as a mix of dub, hip hop, bass music and reggae, with accents of techno and new wave.

In November 2018, they launched a new album called Summer on Mars in collaboration with the Italian singer Marina P, solidifying years of working together. The album witnesses the strong bond and the will to explore new horizons between the artists.

Summer on Mars is inscribed in dub and future soul aesthetics. From the soul voice of Marina P and the dub harmony results in a captivating atmosphere tinged with poetry. Throughout the album, the nine songs reveal lyrics dealing with the condition of the individual, their place in society and the universe, their wanderings and their doubts.

Marina P also tackles topics like gendered social norms, particularly present in the soft and consistent tempo of “Fragile.“ The singer’s words invite us to rethink the human being by adopting a distant look on the systems that govern our societies.

Simultaneously, it teaches us to acknowledge our natural environment. This point is particularly underlined in the songs “Atmosphere” and “Spring Rain.” Many critics pointed out the lack of the lead singer’s presence and the lack of reggae harmony. However, two songs kept a strong reggae influence in addition to the basic dub rhythm: “Rosetta“ and “Summer on Mars,“ the eponymous title.

This album sets a new tone in the dub universe, as the mix of styles and themes all come together in a sinfully sumptuous way.

-- Lys Botsula