Seven alternative local tourist destinations for Brian Pallister

Everyone needs a vacation once in a while, even the premier of Manitoba. But Brian Pallister has recently come under fire for the six to eight weeks each year he spends at his vacation home in Costa Rica.

His tropical excursions aren’t anything new. In 2014, the then-opposition leader stayed in his Costa Rican home for 14 days while Greg Selinger, the premier at the time, declared a state of emergency due to flooding.

To help Mr. Pallister go on extended vacations and also run the province, we’ve put together seven Manitoba tourist destinations for him to consider for the remainder of his term.

-

1. Manitoba Legislative Building

A city rich in history and architectural beauty, Winnipeg boasts an extraordinarily beautiful legislative building. Opened in July of 1920, the legislative building is topped with the 17.2 foot tall Golden Boy, modelled after the Roman God Mercury. Mr. Pallister can enjoy a free self-guided tour of the legislature every day between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

-

2. Asessippi Provincial Park

In the winter, a visit to Asessippi Ski Area and Resort can provide fun for the whole family. Every skill level can enjoy skiing, snowboarding or tubing down the 26 runs Asessippi has to offer.

Billed as Manitoba’s premier ski area, the park could also serve as the Manitoba premier’s ski area. Although Mr. Pallister could trade his Costa Rican home for one in the park, several hotels and bed and breakfast locations within a 25-minute drive would also serve as more short-term options.

-

3. Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg

The beautiful Canadian Museum for Human Rights boasts exhibits about human rights across the world, including one on Indigenous perspectives and rights in Canada. Located at The Forks, it’s the first federal museum outside of Ottawa. Mr. Pallister can experience the moving exhibitions for free on the first Wednesday of each month.

-

4. Churchill

One of the most accessible places to visit in the Canadian Arctic, Churchill would be a great vacation spot for our premier. The polar bear capital of the world offers experiences like beluga whale watching, birdwatching and dog sledding, as well as the opportunity to see the northern lights.

Churchill is conveniently not as busy as previous years. Last year, the Port of Churchill, the former largest employer in the area, closed when Pallister and the Progressive Conservatives withdrew provincial support.

-

5. Riding Mountain National Park

As one of only five national parks in Canada with a town located inside, Riding Mountain offers over 3000 square kilometres of wilderness as well as shops, restaurants and other amenities. Riding Mountain would be the perfect place for Mr. Pallister to hike down beautiful trails and save parliamentary work for another day.

-

6. Dauphin’s Countryfest

Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Johnny Reid and Doc Walker – that’s the lineup for this year’s Countryfest in Dauphin, Man. Mr. Pallister could rent a campsite and connect with Manitobans at the province’s biggest country music festival. Luckily, there is both a quiet camping area and a space for total debauchery, so Mr. Pallister could connect with older and younger generations alike.

-

7. Portage la Prairie

Portage la Prairie is home to the world’s largest Coca-Cola can and also holds the titles of the world strawberry capital and North American potato processing capital. Just an hour from Winnipeg, Mr. Pallister would still be able to check his email while enjoying this interesting city for a quick getaway.

Sarah Donald is a University of Winnipeg student, a health and wellness peer educator, a passionate coffee lover and sports fan.