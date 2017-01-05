New Beginnings

Whether you love or loathe resolutions, the idea of a fresh start, or finding a seasonal motivation to begin new projects, has its allure.

Over here at The Uniter, January marks the midway point of our production cycle. We’re not starting anything fresh, but we are learning from the last 13 issues and working on making this one (and the next 12) as awesome as we possibly can.

If there’s something you’d like to see us doing more of or less of or in a different way, now is the time to let us know!

We’re not just making this paper for ourselves and our friends – we’re making it for you, and our readers’ responses are a huge part of the process. So check out our annual Readers’ Poll, which is up at Uniter.ca/vote. We read and review each and every piece of feedback sent in through the poll.

And if you resolved to be more creative, to do some volunteering or to try something new, we can help you with that.

The Uniter always welcomes volunteer writers, photographers and illustrators to contribute to the paper. If you’re unsure about whether or not you would claim one of those titles yourself, don’t sweat it. We’re a learning paper, and our editors are here to help demystify the process of putting a piece together.

More information about volunteering can be found at uniter.ca/volunteer or by emailing volunteer@uniter.ca.

If you’re just into reading and enjoying some independent local alternative news, then by all means, we hope you enjoy this paper.