Moving beyond the page

In these pages, we do our best to tell the stories that aren’t being told in other venues, but sometimes these stories need to move beyond the page. And in the coming weeks, we’ve got two events that hope to do just that.

This coming Tuesday, Jan. 30, Clayton Thomas-Müller will be hosting a conversation at the West End Cultural Centre. This event, Life in the City of Dirty Water: A Conversation with Clayton Thomas-Müller is presented by the Uniter Speaker Series in collaboration with Grass Routes: A Sustainability Festival.

Thomas-Müller, who’s known for his activism, organizing, writing, public speaking and more, will be talking about his transmedia project - Life in the City of Dirty Water. He describes the project on the website lifeinthecityofdirtywater.com as “an expression of decolonization and healing. Think of it as a survival guide to the urban Indigenous person.”

Check out the interview with Thomas-Müller on page 13 to hear more about his background and what he’ll be presenting in conversation on Jan. 30. This event is free and open to the public. We hope you’ll join us and be part of this important conversation.

In three weeks, we’ll be presenting our annual Uniter Fiver showcase. This is partially a contest and partially our contribution to Winnipeg’s growing music scene. It’s a chance to showcase five new, up-and-coming bands. It’s also an invitation to you to help us pick your favourite.

Visit uniter.ca/uniterfiver to listen to songs from the five bands showcased this year (Dizzy Mystics, Giant Skellies, The 1221, Taylor Janzen and Two Crows For Comfort) and to choose the act you believe should be the grand winner.

The five finalists will be profiled in the issue of The Uniter released on Feb. 15, and that evening we’ll be holding the showcase at The Good Will Social Club as well.

Enjoy this issue, and maybe we’ll see you out in the world in the coming weeks as well!

– Anastasia Chipelski