It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s a plane that flies like a bird. It’s The Manitoba Airshow!

The show includes the iconic Canadian Forces (CF) Snowbirds – Canada’s military aerobatics flight demonstration team – a variety of air acrobatics, parachuting, vintage craft, and everything related to airplanes.

Also featured is a display area where audiences can get up close and personal with a variety of aircraft.

“We have a huge range of different aircraft from the historic to the modern military aircraft that will be coming and you get a chance to sit in the cockpit, touch, feel,” Deanna Talbot, chair of administrative services for the Manitoba Airshow, says.

“There’ll be pilots by each of the aircraft explaining the different systems of the aircraft, where they fly it, a lot of the background information, so it’s like a guided tour up front and personal.”

The show attracts a diverse audience, Talbot says “All ages, families, young old, people that are attracted to the historic aspects of the airshow, people that are just getting into aviation. It’s an event because it is so broad that even if you don’t know a lot about planes it’s just a fun day to spend in the summer.”

Another aspect of the event is its attraction to people interested in a career in aviation.

“We actually have some companies that use air shows as recruitment tools so the military will be there recruiting, other companies will be there promoting their business and what opportunities they have whether it’s for pilot training or the other services they provide.”

But Talbot emphasizes too that the festival is more than just air acrobatics.

“There will be entertainment, kids activities and, Talbot says, “we have 26 food vendors that have confirmed so that’s a food festival in itself. There’s a lot to do other than just the aircraft aspect.”

“We’re the only air show that will be taking place in Manitoba this summer, so it’s kind of your only chance to come out and check out all the entertainment, the Snowbirds and all the other air performers,” Talbot says.