Making the news

Every Tuesday evening, the editors at The Uniter get together to share puns and review the last week of work.

We make plans for the future and consider editorial questions, such as our guidelines around writing and publishing. We share updates and trends and consider where this paper is – and wants to be – in the local media landscape.

This week, we talked about publishing a certain word in the comments section and about a panel that was held last week by Broadsheet Winnipeg on March 2, discussing reporting in the #metoo era. After sharing some insights about how investigative reporters put stories together, the conversation turned to all of these decisions we make while crafting these pieces.

We talk a lot about The Uniter being a learning paper, but this framework goes beyond working with newer contributors.

For local creatives, we’re often the first media contact, the first interview, the first session with a journalistic photographer. And at our editorial and pitch meetings, we talk about how to demystify the process of working with the media for those we’re interacting with.

Beyond making media, we do a lot of work behind the scenes explaining how media is made.

And this week, at our editorial meeting, we talked about sharing this process a little bit more with our readers. I’m not sure what shape this could take yet, but it seems like a logical progression to take.

In the meantime, I’d like to invite you to consider the essential nuts and bolts of how we put this weekly together at our Annual General Meeting, which will be held on April 11 at 5 p.m. It’s open to anyone, and there will be snacks and a chance to see a bit more of what happens behind the scenes.

- Anastasia Chipelski