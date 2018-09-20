I hesitate to make sweeping generalizations, but I think that by this, our third issue, we’re really getting a good momentum going at The Uniter. There are small bumps and hiccups, of course, and there’s always more to learn. We are, after all, a learning paper.

We review and build and reflect on and develop key journalistic skills here, and that is one aspect of learning. We welcome newer (or experienced) volunteer writers, photographers and illustrators to join us in this endeavour as well.

But especially at the beginning of the year, as we welcome new faces to the team, we are also learning how to not just do the work, but how to work together. This is one of the brightest joys of this paper, and possibly also one that rarely sees the spotlight.

Our meetings are professional but collegial. We have space to discuss serious subjects, but there’s also room for laughter and celebrating each other’s achievements. We are learning how to work together, yes, but we’re also learning about the depth and breadth of skills – not all of them specifically journalistic – that each of our colleagues brings to the table. Some days it’s beyond astonishing.

It’s only our third issue, but we’re really getting into the swing of things. We are building momentum, and that is thanks to the curiosity, care and energy that each member of our team contributes to this shared work. It’s an honour to do this work, and to put this paper together every week, just for you.

—Anastasia Chipelski