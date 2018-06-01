Getting in touch with yourself can be a transformative experience. The I Am Festival is dedicated to helping people achieve this goal.
“The I Am Festival is the personal development and wellness festival, so we do mind, body and soul all in one,” Tracy Thibodeau, vice-chair of the I Am events board, says.
The three-day event takes place in a natural setting where participants can find personal fulfillment through workshops, talks, music, meditation, yoga, nature walks and much more.
Among a large program with many choices, some subjects include connecting with nature through mandalas, paddleboard yoga, a silent walk in the woods and a mindfulness panel.
One unique event is a sound bath. In a forest setting, participants are surrounded by different aural frequencies.
“Scientists have proven that we operate at different frequencies … our heart operates at a different frequency, and our mind operates at a certain frequency,” Thibodeau says.
“By surrounding yourself in those frequencies ... you actually start to affect your cellular makeup.”
The organizers’ goal is to fulfill a need for personal development through an immersion weekend in the woods.
“The world needs more places and opportunities for people to just step out of their crazy day-to-day with their lives and … people getting lost in the turmoil,” Thibodeau says.
“So there’s just such a need to create a space for people to just go and reflect and find direction and focus for themselves.”
Thibodeau adds that the results can be life-changing.
“People who are coming to the space, they’ve just taken moments for themselves to find out what they wanted to do next,” she says.
One participant “followed a dream they’ve had forever and now are super happy with life.”
