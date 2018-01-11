Fresh starts

After a little December break, we’re back in action with a very colourful issue for you. You may notice some slight differences - more short-form stories in a compact layout - but it’s the same Uniter you’ve come to expect. And we’ve got even more planned for the rest of January! I won’t offer any spoilers, but the features we’re working on for the next few issues are really exciting.

Starting next week, we'll be introducing a few new faces and names to our team. Watch for some new bylines in the city section, and check out uniter.ca/jobs for another opportunity to join the paper.

We’re also moving volunteer orientations to Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m. in the hope that this will make them more accessible to a wider range of contributors. No experience is needed, just a desire to tell stories. Volunteers can focus on written work, photography, illustration or a mix of the three. We don’t ask for a regular commitment - after orientation, volunteers could contribute as often or as rarely as their schedules allow.

If you’re musically oriented, submissions for the fifth annual Uniter Fiver are open until this Saturday (Jan. 13) at noon. See uniter.ca/uniterfiver for details.

Newer bands (under two years old) have a chance to win Manitoba Music memberships, recording time at local studies and a profile - possibly even the cover - in our special Uniter Fiver issue. The top five bands will also play a showcase to celebrate the release of that issue, on Feb. 15 at the Good Will Social Club, so mark your calendars!

It’s great to be back in action, and, as always, we hope you enjoy this issue.

– Anastasia Chipelski