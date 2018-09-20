Ex Ømerta - Sink In

Since emerging on the local scene in 2017, Winnipeg’s self-proclaimed bastard rock trio has been making waves, despite not ever having released a major project. Their unique piss and vinegar take on rock 'n' roll simultaneously harkens back to familiar sounds while finding a way to feel fresh and exciting. What could have been a gimmick, having front man Scott Beattie also doubling as the band's drummer, adds an extra level of intensity to their overall sound.

The single and video for “Sink In” was released in late August, off the heels of their “Are You Ready For What’s Coming” lyrics video. Independently produced music videos are usually more miss than hit, but 15 seconds into this release, I knew we were in the hands of very capable filmmakers.

The opening riff soars over the visuals of the band in a David Finchian warehouse, reminiscent of the early Finger Eleven days. Spencer Bauer’s rhythmic bass lines act as the perfect complement to Dale McIntyre’s crushing guitar lines and surprisingly soulful solos.

The song is blistering, powerful and, most importantly, catchy. Beattie’s rapid-fire delivery of the chorus lines is infectious, and the song will have you banging your head in no time. It sounds like it was created to be a rock radio hit, and it would be easy to imagine this song being performed at sold-out arenas across the country.

Beattie is bound by what looks like an oversized leash attached to an unknown entity, and he spends the video struggling against his invisible foe. This is cut between traditional stylized shots of the trio playing, dressed in their trademark stage attire.

The simple black, red and white colour scheme is effective and reminiscent of The White Stripes, as is the minimalism in the songwriting. The performance, like the video, is energetic and engaging. The video has already amassed over 47,000 views on YouTube in its first week, which is very impressive, considering it’s on a channel with only 77 subscribers.

The song is a great effort from Ex Ømerta and hopefully indicative of the great quality we can expect from them in the future.

- Ryan Sorensen