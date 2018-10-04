Arts briefs

Scattered Seeds Craft Market

From Oct. 12 to 14 at Red River Exhibition Plaza, Scattered Seeds will hold their annual craft market. More than 170 crafters and artists will be selling their wares, with accompanying live music. Tickets range from $6 to $10. See scatteredseeds.com for more info.

Creepy Winnipeg

It’s October, which means events exploring Winnipeg’s spooky past and present are in full swing. Dr. Frank Albo’s Hermetic Code Tour will once again dive into the masonic symbolism of the Manitoba Legislative Building, every Wednesday from Oct. 3 to 24. The Dalnavert Museum Ghost Investigation on Oct. 13 will take participants on a ghost-hunting expedition through the famously haunted building. Ticket prices vary.

Aisslinn Nosky with the Manitoba Chamber Orchestra

Toronto-based violinist Aisslinn Nosky, dubbed the “Eric Clapton of the violin” by the Toronto Star, will perform Baroque ‘n’ Roll with the MCO on Oct. 10 at Westminster United Church. The performance will include works by Handel, Vivaldi and other superstars of the Baroque period. Concert starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets range from $15 (students) to $35.

Soles on Fire

The first annual Soles on Fire walk/run to honour Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit people will occur today. The 1K Family Run Event will take place from 3 to 4:30 p.m., while the 5K Soles on Fire walk/run will occur from 5 to 7 p.m. Both runs begin at The Forks. Adult registration is $20 for the 1K event and $30 for the 5K.

Jakob Bro at The Good Will

Presented by Jazz Winnipeg, the Jakob Bro Trio will take the stage at The Good Will Social Club on Oct. 14. The award-winning Danish jazz guitarist leads a band with veteran avant-garde drummer Joey Baron and bassist Thomas Morgan. Bro has released a staggering 14 albums as bandleader since 2003 and still found time to play on albums by jazz legends like Paul Motian and Palle Mikkelborg. Tickets are $20.

Attention | Intention | Emergence

A collaboration between Winnipeg-based artist Monique Fillion and Regina painter Carl Schlademan, Attention | Intention | Emergence creates a conversation between two painters using similar approaches to create wildly different artwork. While both stress visible, painterly brushstrokes, Fillion's abstractions are in sharp contrast to Schlademan’s lush depictions of nature. Admission is free.