Arts Briefs

New Point Douglas mural

iDE Canada, in collaboration with artist Annie Bergen and Take Pride Winnipeg, have revealed a large new mural on Higgins Avenue near the Louise Bridge (close to iDE Canada’s Winnipeg office). The artwork portrays a market scene in Ghana, West Africa, and is accompanied by the text “entrepreneurs are everywhere.” Learn more about this development organization by visiting idecanada.org.

FemFest 2017: Coming of Age

FemFest returns to Winnipeg for its annual series of events this month. Events run from Sept. 16-23, and include titles such as Tomboy Survival Guide by Ivan Coyote; Falen Johnson’s Two Indians; the Human Library; and more. Most events take place at the Asper Centre for Theatre and Film. For the event listings and schedule, go to sarasvati.ca/femfest/femfest-schedule-2017.

Accalia Robertson receives grant

University of Winnipeg alumni Accalia Robertson has received a Travel/Professional Development Grant from the Manitoba Arts Council to study belly dancing out of the country. Robertson primarily dances via a mix of Improvised Tribal Style and Egyptian belly dance, and collaborates with both the belly dance community and the greater Arabic-Canadian community in Manitoba. Learn more about her at deeproots-strongdance.com.

much too much to say

Until Sept. 10, a new experimental dance and theatre performance by Zorya Arrow will be presented at the B-Zone (558 Ellice Ave.). It features performances by Arne MacPherson, Arlo Reva, Emma Beech, Bo van der Midden and Arrow herself. The show runs nightly at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the door. Find out more at thedancepost.org/events/2017/9/5/much-too-much-to-say-by-zorya-arrow.

Syrian newcomer youth theatre

Sawa Theatre is a collaborative project between Syrian newcomer youth and the Gas Station Arts Collective, promoting creativity and solidarity within the city of Winnipeg. On Sept. 8 and 9, Sawa will showcase Alice in the Land of Wonders, an adaptation of Alice in Wonderland, which will be performed in both Arabic and English. Tickets are $10 and are available at aliceinthelandofwonders.bpt.me or $12 at the door.

Grey’s Anatomy trivia night

Trivia, a popular event throughout Winnipeg venues, is starting the fall with a bang. The Pint Winnipeg, a sports bar located in downtown Winnipeg, will host a Grey’s Anatomy trivia night on Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. (trivia starting at 8 p.m.). Register by emailing winnipeg@thepint.ca. Admission is free, and there are prizes for the top scoring teams.