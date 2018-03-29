Arts briefs

SAADI SAQAFAT (OUR CULTURE)

Artist Hassaan Ashraf’s first solo show, SAADI SAQAFAT (OUR CULTURE), is "a series that reflects on his journey as a displaced artist, dealing with themes of cross-cultural experience, diaspora, homesickness, culture shock, global culture, post-colonialism, politics and the west’s discomfort with alien cultures." The show will run at Library Gallery (L’Briary) from April 6 to 27. Performances will take place on Thursdays and Fridays.

Annual Autism Variety Show

Local comedian Adam Schwartz will host Winnipeg’s first-ever Annual Autism Variety Show. Schwartz is a stand-up comedian on the autism spectrum, and the show will feature people with autism performing in multiple art forms, including dance, poetry and sketch. The show will take place on April 21 at Wee Johnny’s Irish Pub. Search the event on Facebook for more information.

Biaystok

Plug In Institute of Contemporary Art will launch a new exhibit by Poland-based Winnipeg artist Przemek Pyszczek, on Thursday, March 29 at 7 p.m. This will be his first exhibition in Canada. His work addresses the Polish diaspora with interest in shifts in Poland after the fall of the Iron Curtain. Check out vimeo.com/141522607 to learn more about his work.

Friday tea

Friday evenings just got a little bit better in the Exchange! Starting at 5 p.m., the Amsterdam Tea Room (211 Bannatyne Ave.) will host live music. Kick back and enjoy Winnipeg's finest musicians with tasty teas, wines, beer, spirits, tea-infused cocktails and delicious snacks and sharing platters. On March 30, they will feature Skylar Bouchard. Check out the menu at amsterdamtearoom.com.

An evening with writers

On April 25 at 7 p.m., McNally Robinson in Grant Park Shopping Centre will host a launch of three new books from Arsenal Pulp Press. Amber Dawn, alongside former-Winnipeggers Casey Plett and Joshua Whitehead, will all present new books. The evening is co-presented by the University of Winnipeg’s Institute for Women's and Gender Studies and will be hosted by Roewan Crowe.