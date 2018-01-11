Arts and Culture briefs

A Life on the Line

Manitoba filmmaker Sam Karney is premiering his one-hour documentary, A Life on the Line, on APTN this month. Catch the story about a young man returning to fur-trapping on Jan. 14 at 6 p.m., Jan. 16 at 10 a.m., and Jan. 19 at 4 p.m. The film is set in Manitoba’s gorgeous boreal forest.

Close Talker

Saskatoon band Close Talker returns to the Good Will Social Club (625 Portage Ave.) on Jan. 20 with locals Finn and Joanne Pollock. The band released their most recent album, Flux, just a few months ago, before setting off on tour. Tickets are $12 and are available on Ticketfly, as well as at the Good Will and Music Trader.

Cre8ery writing group

Cre8ery Gallery and Studio (125 Adelaide St.) will host an informal writing group on Jan. 20, hosted by Norma Jones, a reading clinician and certified life coach. The event is free and runs from 1 to 3 p.m. Call 204-487-3177 or email njones@mymts.net to register. Visit cre8ery.com/workshop to see all the upcoming workshops at the gallery.

Four Lands

This free series of events, from Toronto-based Jumblies Theatre, asks “How can we learn more about the places we live?” and brings to life imaginary miniature worlds. Events and art drop-ins will run from Jan. 12-20 in the Exchange. Visit jumbliestheatre.org/jumblies/current-projects/four-lands for full event listings.

Poetry Group

Local artist space Also As Well Too (second floor of the Buhler building) is hosting a meeting and reading held by the Winnipeg Contemporary Poetry Reading Group. The group will read a collection of poetry together, and then discuss the text. The event is on Jan. 12 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and is free and open to all.