Animal Teeth - A List of Things to Say

The three new preview tracks from Animal Teeth’s upcoming release, A List of Things to Say (out Nov. 4 on Slow Shine Records), stay within the band’s dreamy sadcore indie pop-rock aesthetic.

The slow folk waltz of “Made My Bed” hosts Stefan Hodges’ low croon amidst subtle and soothing guitars and pattering drums.

“When You” features sparse and flowing guitars with Hodges’ voice fluctuating in punctuation and momentum, emotion sifting through sound, with the lyrics “when you come back, I hope it’s the same, because everything has changed, everything is changing.” The song feels whimsical and longing, lustrous yet grayscale, paradoxical in its ascent.

“Gone” is a sprightly number that boasts chiming guitars and earworm hooks. The song feels light and airy, spacious yet confined. Around the minute-and-a-half mark the band breaks into a swelling Broken Social Scene-like jam, with dulcet brass billowing atop the mix. The feeling is immediate and serene, subtle, shifting and soaring – another gorgeous addition to Animal Teeth’s developing catalog.

- Chris Bryson