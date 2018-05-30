10th Annual Summer Festival Guide listings

May 25-June 3

Pride Winnipeg Festival

Winnipeg www.pridewinnipeg.com

June 1-2

The Dream Factory River City Dragon Boat Festival

Winnipeg

Mpa.mb.ca

June 1-3

Winnipeg Underground Film Festival

Winnipeg

www.winnipeguff.com

June 1-3

Prairie Wind Music Fest

Cypress River

Prairiewindmusicfest.wordpress.com

June 2

10th Anniversary New Bothwell Cheese and Wine

New Bothwell

www.bothwellcheese.com/10th-anniversary-new-bothwell-cheese-and-wine

June 2

Canadian Trucking Show & Convoy 2018

Winnipeg

www.canadiantrucking.biz

June 2

Forge and Forum

St. Andrews

www.cloverdaleforge.com

June 2

Winnipeg Songwriters Festival

Winnipeg

find them on facebook for more details

June 2-3

The 2018 Forks Community Band Festival

Winnipeg

www.mbband.org/community-bands-1

June 3

Back 40 Festival

Morden

back40folkfest.com

June 3-6

Manitoba Summer Fair

Brandon

manitobasummerfair.com

June 7-10

Kids Fest

Winnipeg

www.kidsfest.ca

June 8-9

Niverville Old Tyme Country Fair

Niverville

www.nivervillefair.com

June 8-10

Barrows 5th annual Gospel Jamboree

Barrows

travelmb.ca/en/event/barrows-5th-annual-gospel-jamboree

June 9

Ellice Street Festival

Winnipeg

www.wecc.ca/events/2018/6/9/ellice-street-festival

June 9

Blue Hills Fibre Festival

Carberry

bluehillsfibrefestival.wordpress.com

June 9-10

Manitoba Filipino Street Festival

Winnipeg

manitobafilipino.com

June 9-10

Montcalm Heritage Festival

St. Joseph

centralplainspembinavalleytravel.com/mc-events/the-montcalm-heritage-festival-3

June 9-15

Agassiz Chamber Music Festival

Winnipeg

www.agassizfestival.com

June 10

Manitoba Night Market and Festival

Winnipeg

www.asdowns.com/manitoba-night-market-festival

June 10

MEC Paddlefest

Winnipeg

events.mec.ca/node/199411

June 10

Canoe-A-Thon

Dauphin

www.travelmanitoba.com/event/canoe-a-thon/53143

June 14-24

The 2018 TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival

Winnipeg

jazzwinnipeg.com

June 15-17

sākihiwē festival

Winnipeg

www.sakihiwe.ca

June 15-17

Summer in the City

Steinbach

http://summerinthecity.ca

June 15-24

Red River Ex

Winnipeg

http://www.redriverex.com

June 16-17

Little Valley Jamboree

Erickson

www.littlejamboree.com

June 21

Brandon Folk, Music & Art Festival

Brandon

brandonfolkfestival.ca

June 21-24

Nickel Days

Thompson

www.nickeldays.ca

June 22-23

Flatlander's Beer Festival

Winnipeg

flatlandersbeerfest.com

June 22-24

Thousand Oaks Gospel Camp Music Festival

Winkler

www.thousandoaksinc.org

June 23

Indigenous Day Live

Winnipeg

indigenousdaylive.ca/winnipeg/schedule

June 23

La Riviere TurkeyFest & Duck Races

La Riviere

http://www.centralmbtourism.ca/listings/item/615-http-pembina-ca-schedule-asp-eventid-3212

June 23-24

Manitoba Highland Gathering

East Selkirk

manitobahighlandgathering.org

June 28-July 1

Dauphin's Countryfest

Dauphin

countryfest.ca

June 29-July 1

Flin Flon Trout Festival

Flin Flon

www.flinflontroutfestival.com

June 29-July 1

Dauphin Agricultural Fair

Dauphin

https://www.travelmanitoba.com/event/dauphin-agricultural-fair/52845

July 1

Osborne Village Canada Day Street Festival

Winnipeg

find them on facebook under Osborne Village BIZ

July 5-8

Winnipeg Folk Festival

Birds Hill Provincial Park

www.winnipegfolkfestival.ca

July 6-7

St Labre 200

St. Labre

stlabre200.ca/wp

July 6-8

134th Annual Carberry Fair & Races

Carberry

www.carberryagsociety.ca

July 6-8

PortageX

Portage La Prairie

www.portageex.com

July 7-8

Winnipeg Fish Festival

Winnipeg

www.travelmanitoba.com/event/winnipeg-fish-festival/52746

July 7-8

Manitoba Airshow

Southport

mbairshow.ca

July 12-14

Carman County Fair

Carman

www.carmancountryfair.ca

July 12-15

Folies Grenouilles St-Pierre Joly Frog Follies

St-Pierre-Jolys

www.frogfollies.com

July 12-15

Buffalo Days Festival

Buffalo Point

www.buffalopoint.ca/events.php

July 13-14

Rockin on the Red

Lockport

www.halfmoondrivein.com/2018-event-info

July 13-15

Soca Reggae Festival

Winnipeg

www.socareggaefestival.ca

July 14

Gardenton Ukrainian Festival

Gardenton

gardentonpark.com

July 17-22

Riding Mountain National Park Film Festival

Wasagaming

find them on facebook for more details

July 18-29

Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival

Winnipeg

www.winnipegfringe.com

July 19-22

Manitoba Stampede

Morris

manitobastampede.ca

July 20-21

Summer Winds Family Music Festival

Victoria Beach

www.summerwindsmusic.com

July 20-21

Super-Spike 2018

Winnipeg

www.superspike.ca

July 21

Blues in the Park

Altona

www.nightoutwiththeblues.com

July 21

135th Springfield Country Fair

Dugald

www.springfieldagsociety.com

July 21

Steinbach pride

Steinbach

www.steinbachpride.com

July 21-22

Arborg Fair & Rodeo

Arborg

www.agsociety.net

July 21-22

Cypress River Agricultural Fair

Cypress River

www.travelmanitoba.com/event/cypress-river-agricultural-fair/52390

July 22

Cripple Creek Music Festival

Morden

find them on facebook for more details

July 25-27

Ballet in the Park

Winnipeg

www.rwb.org/whats-on/show/ballet-in-the-park

July 25-29

Gimli Film Festival

Gimli

www.gimlifilm.com

July 25-29

Northwest Round Up & Exhibition

Swan River

www.northwestroundup.ca

July 27-29

Boardwalk Days

Winnipeg Beach

winnipegbeach.ca

July 27-29

Manitoba Sunflower Festival

Altona

altona.ca/tourism/events-attractions

July 27-29

Real Love Summer Fest

Teulon

www.reallovesummerfest.com

July 27-Aug 5

Treaty & York Boat Days

Norway House

yorkboatdays.ca

July 28

Follow the Sun Off the Grid Yoga Festival

Eternal Springs

https://www.facebook.com/followthesunoffthegrid

July 28-20

Medieval Festival

Cooks Creek

http://www.immaculate.ca/Events/Medieval%20Festival/Med-Fest.htm

August 3-5

Canada's National Ukranian Festival

Dauphin

cnuf.ca

August 3-5

Fire + Water Music Festival

Lac du Bonnet

firenwater.ca

August 3-5

Rockin' the Fields of Minnedosa

Minnedosa

rockinthefields.ca

August 3-6

Pioneer Days

Steinbach

mennoniteheritagevillage.com/event/pioneer-days

August 3-6

Ponderosa Days

Cartwright

http://www.cartwrightroblin.ca/node/2127

August 3-6

Islendingadagurinn

Gimli

www.icelandicfestival.com

August 5-18

Folklorama

Winnipeg

www.folklorama.ca

August 10

Kleefeld Honey Festival

Kleefeld

kleefeldpark.ca/parkrec/honey-festival

August 10-12

I am Festival

TBA

iamfestival.net

August 10-12

Melita Banana Days

Melita

www.melitabananadays.com

August 10-12

Flin Flon's Blueberry Jam Music Gathering

Flin Flon

www.cityofflinflon.ca/blueberry-jam-music-gathering

August 10-12

Winkler Harvest Festival & Exhibition

Winkler

www.winklerharvestfestival.com

August 11

Rockin' Horse Music Festival

Morris

valleyag.ca

August 11-12

Lakeside Quilters Show and Sale

Gimli

https://www.travelmanitoba.com/event/lakeside-quilters-2018-show-and-sale/52528

August 15-19

Boler 50th Anniversary

Winnipeg

www.myboler.com

August 16-19

MEME

Winnipeg

www.memetic.ca

August 16-19

Virden Indoor Rodeo & Wild West Daze

Virden

www.virdenindoorrodeo.ca

August 17-18

Winnipeg BBQ & Blues Festival

Winnipeg

winnipegbbqandblues.ca

August 17-19

Plum Coulee Plum Fest

Plum Coulee

www.plumfest.com

August 17-19

Gimli Model Fest

Gimli

gimlimodelfest.com

August 17-19

Harvest Sun Music Fest

Kelwood

www.theharvestsun.com

August 17-19

Rainbow Trout Music Festival

St Malo

www.rainbowtroutmusicfestival.com

August 17-19

Stonewall Quarry Days

Stonewall

www.stonewallquarrydays.ca

August 17-19

Eriksdale Creamery Days Fair & Rodeo

Eriksdale

www.eriksdalemuseum.org/eriksdale-creamery-days-fair-rodeo

August 18

Pyotts West Music Fest

Roblin

pyottswestcampground.com/index.php/events

August 18

Swords and Sabres

Winnipeg

norwoodgrove.com/swords-sabres

August 23-26

Oddblock Comedy Festival

Winnipeg

oddblock.ca

August 24-26

Ribfest

Winnipeg

www.ribfestwinnipeg.ca

August 24-26

Corn & Apple Festival

Morden

cornandapple.com

August 24-26

FallJAM Rock Fest 7

St. Andrews

find them on facebook at RsMusicProductions

August 25

Whoop and Hollar Folk Festival

Portage La Prairie

www.whoopandhollar.com

August 31-September 2

Asham Stomperfest

Reedy Creek

www.stomperfest.ca



