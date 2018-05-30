Features Summer Festival Guide

10th Annual Summer Festival Guide listings

May 30, 2018 Comments

May 25-June 3

Pride Winnipeg Festival

Winnipeg www.pridewinnipeg.com

 

June 1-2

The Dream Factory River City Dragon Boat Festival

Winnipeg

Mpa.mb.ca

 

June 1-3

Winnipeg Underground Film Festival

Winnipeg

www.winnipeguff.com

 

June 1-3

Prairie Wind Music Fest

Cypress River

Prairiewindmusicfest.wordpress.com

 

June 2

10th Anniversary New Bothwell Cheese and Wine

New Bothwell

www.bothwellcheese.com/10th-anniversary-new-bothwell-cheese-and-wine

 

June 2

Canadian Trucking Show & Convoy 2018

Winnipeg

www.canadiantrucking.biz

 

June 2

Forge and Forum

St. Andrews

www.cloverdaleforge.com

 

June 2

Winnipeg Songwriters Festival

Winnipeg

find them on facebook for more details

 

June 2-3

The 2018 Forks Community Band Festival

Winnipeg

www.mbband.org/community-bands-1

 

June 3

Back 40 Festival

Morden

back40folkfest.com

 

June 3-6

Manitoba Summer Fair

Brandon

manitobasummerfair.com

 

June 7-10

Kids Fest

Winnipeg

www.kidsfest.ca

 

June 8-9

Niverville Old Tyme Country Fair

Niverville

www.nivervillefair.com

 

June 8-10

Barrows 5th annual Gospel Jamboree

Barrows

travelmb.ca/en/event/barrows-5th-annual-gospel-jamboree

 

June 9

Ellice Street Festival

Winnipeg

www.wecc.ca/events/2018/6/9/ellice-street-festival

 

June 9

Blue Hills Fibre Festival

Carberry

bluehillsfibrefestival.wordpress.com

 

June 9-10

Manitoba Filipino Street Festival

Winnipeg

manitobafilipino.com

 

June 9-10

Montcalm Heritage Festival

St. Joseph

centralplainspembinavalleytravel.com/mc-events/the-montcalm-heritage-festival-3

 

June 9-15

Agassiz Chamber Music Festival

Winnipeg

www.agassizfestival.com

 

June 10

Manitoba Night Market and Festival

Winnipeg

www.asdowns.com/manitoba-night-market-festival

 

June 10

MEC Paddlefest

Winnipeg

events.mec.ca/node/199411

 

June 10

Canoe-A-Thon

Dauphin

www.travelmanitoba.com/event/canoe-a-thon/53143

 

June 14-24

The 2018 TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival

Winnipeg

jazzwinnipeg.com

 

June 15-17

sākihiwē festival

Winnipeg

www.sakihiwe.ca

 

June 15-17

Summer in the City

Steinbach

http://summerinthecity.ca

 

June 15-24

Red River Ex

Winnipeg

http://www.redriverex.com

 

June 16-17

Little Valley Jamboree

Erickson

www.littlejamboree.com

 

June 21

Brandon Folk, Music & Art Festival

Brandon

brandonfolkfestival.ca

 

June 21-24

Nickel Days

Thompson

www.nickeldays.ca

 

June 22-23

Flatlander's Beer Festival

Winnipeg

flatlandersbeerfest.com

 

June 22-24

Thousand Oaks Gospel Camp Music Festival

Winkler

www.thousandoaksinc.org

 

June 23

Indigenous Day Live

Winnipeg

indigenousdaylive.ca/winnipeg/schedule

 

June 23

La Riviere TurkeyFest & Duck Races

La Riviere

http://www.centralmbtourism.ca/listings/item/615-http-pembina-ca-schedule-asp-eventid-3212

 

June 23-24

Manitoba Highland Gathering

East Selkirk

manitobahighlandgathering.org

 

June 28-July 1

Dauphin's Countryfest

Dauphin

countryfest.ca

 

June 29-July 1

Flin Flon Trout Festival

Flin Flon

www.flinflontroutfestival.com

 

June 29-July 1

Dauphin Agricultural Fair

Dauphin

https://www.travelmanitoba.com/event/dauphin-agricultural-fair/52845

 

July 1

Osborne Village Canada Day Street Festival

Winnipeg

find them on facebook under Osborne Village BIZ

 

July 5-8

Winnipeg Folk Festival

Birds Hill Provincial Park

www.winnipegfolkfestival.ca

 

July 6-7

St Labre 200

St. Labre

stlabre200.ca/wp

 

July 6-8

134th Annual Carberry Fair & Races

Carberry

www.carberryagsociety.ca

 

July 6-8

PortageX

Portage La Prairie

www.portageex.com

 

July 7-8

Winnipeg Fish Festival

Winnipeg

www.travelmanitoba.com/event/winnipeg-fish-festival/52746

 

July 7-8

Manitoba Airshow

Southport

mbairshow.ca

 

July 12-14

Carman County Fair

Carman

www.carmancountryfair.ca

 

July 12-15

Folies Grenouilles St-Pierre Joly Frog Follies

St-Pierre-Jolys

www.frogfollies.com

 

July 12-15

Buffalo Days Festival

Buffalo Point

www.buffalopoint.ca/events.php

 

July 13-14

Rockin on the Red

Lockport

www.halfmoondrivein.com/2018-event-info

 

July 13-15

Soca Reggae Festival

Winnipeg

www.socareggaefestival.ca

 

July 14

Gardenton Ukrainian Festival

Gardenton

gardentonpark.com

 

July 17-22

Riding Mountain National Park Film Festival

Wasagaming

find them on facebook for more details

 

July 18-29

Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival

Winnipeg

www.winnipegfringe.com

 

July 19-22

Manitoba Stampede

Morris

manitobastampede.ca

 

July 20-21

Summer Winds Family Music Festival

Victoria Beach

www.summerwindsmusic.com

 

July 20-21

Super-Spike 2018

Winnipeg

www.superspike.ca

 

July 21

Blues in the Park

Altona

www.nightoutwiththeblues.com

 

July 21

135th Springfield Country Fair

Dugald

www.springfieldagsociety.com

 

July 21

Steinbach pride

Steinbach

www.steinbachpride.com

 

July 21-22

Arborg Fair & Rodeo

Arborg

www.agsociety.net

 

July 21-22

Cypress River Agricultural Fair

Cypress River

www.travelmanitoba.com/event/cypress-river-agricultural-fair/52390

 

July 22

Cripple Creek Music Festival

Morden

find them on facebook for more details

 

July 25-27

Ballet in the Park

Winnipeg

www.rwb.org/whats-on/show/ballet-in-the-park

 

July 25-29

Gimli Film Festival

Gimli

www.gimlifilm.com

 

July 25-29

Northwest Round Up & Exhibition

Swan River

www.northwestroundup.ca

 

July 27-29

Boardwalk Days

Winnipeg Beach

winnipegbeach.ca

 

July 27-29

Manitoba Sunflower Festival

Altona

altona.ca/tourism/events-attractions

 

July 27-29

Real Love Summer Fest

Teulon

www.reallovesummerfest.com

 

July 27-Aug 5

Treaty & York Boat Days

Norway House

yorkboatdays.ca

 

July 28

Follow the Sun Off the Grid Yoga Festival

Eternal Springs

https://www.facebook.com/followthesunoffthegrid

 

July 28-20

Medieval Festival

Cooks Creek

http://www.immaculate.ca/Events/Medieval%20Festival/Med-Fest.htm

 

August 3-5

Canada's National Ukranian Festival

Dauphin

cnuf.ca

 

August 3-5

Fire + Water Music Festival

Lac du Bonnet

firenwater.ca

 

August 3-5

Rockin' the Fields of Minnedosa

Minnedosa

rockinthefields.ca

 

August 3-6

Pioneer Days

Steinbach

mennoniteheritagevillage.com/event/pioneer-days

 

August 3-6

Ponderosa Days

Cartwright

http://www.cartwrightroblin.ca/node/2127

 

August 3-6

Islendingadagurinn

Gimli

www.icelandicfestival.com

 

August 5-18

Folklorama

Winnipeg

www.folklorama.ca

 

August 10

Kleefeld Honey Festival

Kleefeld

kleefeldpark.ca/parkrec/honey-festival

 

August 10-12

I am Festival

TBA

iamfestival.net

 

August 10-12

Melita Banana Days

Melita

www.melitabananadays.com

 

August 10-12

Flin Flon's Blueberry Jam Music Gathering

Flin Flon

www.cityofflinflon.ca/blueberry-jam-music-gathering

 

August 10-12

Winkler Harvest Festival & Exhibition

Winkler

www.winklerharvestfestival.com

 

August 11

Rockin' Horse Music Festival

Morris

valleyag.ca

 

August 11-12

Lakeside Quilters Show and Sale

Gimli

https://www.travelmanitoba.com/event/lakeside-quilters-2018-show-and-sale/52528

 

August 15-19

Boler 50th Anniversary

Winnipeg

www.myboler.com

 

August 16-19

MEME

Winnipeg

www.memetic.ca

 

August 16-19

Virden Indoor Rodeo & Wild West Daze

Virden

www.virdenindoorrodeo.ca

 

August 17-18

Winnipeg BBQ & Blues Festival

Winnipeg

winnipegbbqandblues.ca

 

August 17-19

Plum Coulee Plum Fest

Plum Coulee

www.plumfest.com

 

August 17-19

Gimli Model Fest

Gimli

gimlimodelfest.com

 

August 17-19

Harvest Sun Music Fest

Kelwood

www.theharvestsun.com

 

August 17-19

Rainbow Trout Music Festival

St Malo

www.rainbowtroutmusicfestival.com

 

August 17-19

Stonewall Quarry Days

Stonewall

www.stonewallquarrydays.ca

 

August 17-19

Eriksdale Creamery Days Fair & Rodeo

Eriksdale

www.eriksdalemuseum.org/eriksdale-creamery-days-fair-rodeo

 

August 18

Pyotts West Music Fest

Roblin

pyottswestcampground.com/index.php/events

 

August 18

Swords and Sabres

Winnipeg

norwoodgrove.com/swords-sabres

 

August 23-26

Oddblock Comedy Festival

Winnipeg

oddblock.ca

 

August 24-26

Ribfest

Winnipeg

www.ribfestwinnipeg.ca

 

August 24-26

Corn & Apple Festival

Morden

cornandapple.com

 

August 24-26

FallJAM Rock Fest 7

St. Andrews

find them on facebook at RsMusicProductions

 

August 25

Whoop and Hollar Folk Festival

Portage La Prairie

www.whoopandhollar.com

 

August 31-September 2

Asham Stomperfest

Reedy Creek

www.stomperfest.ca


 

Published in Volume 72, Number 25 of The Uniter (May 31, 2018)

We love comments and appreciate the time that our readers take to share ideas and give feedback. The Uniter reserves the right to remove any comments from the site. Please leave comments that are repectful and useful.

You Might Also Want To Read

All content ©2008–2018 The Uniter
The Official Student Newspaper of the University of Winnipeg