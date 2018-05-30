10th Annual Summer Festival Guide listings

May 25-June 3
Pride Winnipeg Festival
Winnipeg www.pridewinnipeg.com
June 1-2
The Dream Factory River City Dragon Boat Festival
Winnipeg
June 1-3
Winnipeg Underground Film Festival
Winnipeg
June 1-3
Prairie Wind Music Fest
Cypress River
Prairiewindmusicfest.wordpress.com
June 2
10th Anniversary New Bothwell Cheese and Wine
New Bothwell
www.bothwellcheese.com/10th-anniversary-new-bothwell-cheese-and-wine
June 2
Canadian Trucking Show & Convoy 2018
Winnipeg
June 2
Forge and Forum
St. Andrews
June 2
Winnipeg Songwriters Festival
Winnipeg
find them on facebook for more details
June 2-3
The 2018 Forks Community Band Festival
Winnipeg
www.mbband.org/community-bands-1
June 3
Back 40 Festival
Morden
June 3-6
Manitoba Summer Fair
Brandon
June 7-10
Kids Fest
Winnipeg
June 8-9
Niverville Old Tyme Country Fair
Niverville
June 8-10
Barrows 5th annual Gospel Jamboree
Barrows
travelmb.ca/en/event/barrows-5th-annual-gospel-jamboree
June 9
Ellice Street Festival
Winnipeg
www.wecc.ca/events/2018/6/9/ellice-street-festival
June 9
Blue Hills Fibre Festival
Carberry
bluehillsfibrefestival.wordpress.com
June 9-10
Manitoba Filipino Street Festival
Winnipeg
June 9-10
Montcalm Heritage Festival
St. Joseph
centralplainspembinavalleytravel.com/mc-events/the-montcalm-heritage-festival-3
June 9-15
Agassiz Chamber Music Festival
Winnipeg
June 10
Manitoba Night Market and Festival
Winnipeg
www.asdowns.com/manitoba-night-market-festival
June 10
MEC Paddlefest
Winnipeg
June 10
Canoe-A-Thon
Dauphin
www.travelmanitoba.com/event/canoe-a-thon/53143
June 14-24
The 2018 TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival
Winnipeg
June 15-17
sākihiwē festival
Winnipeg
June 15-17
Summer in the City
Steinbach
June 15-24
Red River Ex
Winnipeg
June 16-17
Little Valley Jamboree
Erickson
June 21
Brandon Folk, Music & Art Festival
Brandon
June 21-24
Nickel Days
Thompson
June 22-23
Flatlander's Beer Festival
Winnipeg
June 22-24
Thousand Oaks Gospel Camp Music Festival
Winkler
June 23
Indigenous Day Live
Winnipeg
indigenousdaylive.ca/winnipeg/schedule
June 23
La Riviere TurkeyFest & Duck Races
La Riviere
http://www.centralmbtourism.ca/listings/item/615-http-pembina-ca-schedule-asp-eventid-3212
June 23-24
Manitoba Highland Gathering
East Selkirk
June 28-July 1
Dauphin's Countryfest
Dauphin
June 29-July 1
Flin Flon Trout Festival
Flin Flon
June 29-July 1
Dauphin Agricultural Fair
Dauphin
https://www.travelmanitoba.com/event/dauphin-agricultural-fair/52845
July 1
Osborne Village Canada Day Street Festival
Winnipeg
find them on facebook under Osborne Village BIZ
July 5-8
Winnipeg Folk Festival
Birds Hill Provincial Park
July 6-7
St Labre 200
St. Labre
July 6-8
134th Annual Carberry Fair & Races
Carberry
July 6-8
PortageX
Portage La Prairie
July 7-8
Winnipeg Fish Festival
Winnipeg
www.travelmanitoba.com/event/winnipeg-fish-festival/52746
July 7-8
Manitoba Airshow
Southport
July 12-14
Carman County Fair
Carman
July 12-15
Folies Grenouilles St-Pierre Joly Frog Follies
St-Pierre-Jolys
July 12-15
Buffalo Days Festival
Buffalo Point
www.buffalopoint.ca/events.php
July 13-14
Rockin on the Red
Lockport
www.halfmoondrivein.com/2018-event-info
July 13-15
Soca Reggae Festival
Winnipeg
July 14
Gardenton Ukrainian Festival
Gardenton
July 17-22
Riding Mountain National Park Film Festival
Wasagaming
find them on facebook for more details
July 18-29
Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival
Winnipeg
July 19-22
Manitoba Stampede
Morris
July 20-21
Summer Winds Family Music Festival
Victoria Beach
July 20-21
Super-Spike 2018
Winnipeg
July 21
Blues in the Park
Altona
July 21
135th Springfield Country Fair
Dugald
July 21
Steinbach pride
Steinbach
July 21-22
Arborg Fair & Rodeo
Arborg
July 21-22
Cypress River Agricultural Fair
Cypress River
www.travelmanitoba.com/event/cypress-river-agricultural-fair/52390
July 22
Cripple Creek Music Festival
Morden
find them on facebook for more details
July 25-27
Ballet in the Park
Winnipeg
www.rwb.org/whats-on/show/ballet-in-the-park
July 25-29
Gimli Film Festival
Gimli
July 25-29
Northwest Round Up & Exhibition
Swan River
July 27-29
Boardwalk Days
Winnipeg Beach
July 27-29
Manitoba Sunflower Festival
Altona
altona.ca/tourism/events-attractions
July 27-29
Real Love Summer Fest
Teulon
July 27-Aug 5
Treaty & York Boat Days
Norway House
July 28
Follow the Sun Off the Grid Yoga Festival
Eternal Springs
https://www.facebook.com/followthesunoffthegrid
July 28-20
Medieval Festival
Cooks Creek
http://www.immaculate.ca/Events/Medieval%20Festival/Med-Fest.htm
August 3-5
Canada's National Ukranian Festival
Dauphin
August 3-5
Fire + Water Music Festival
Lac du Bonnet
August 3-5
Rockin' the Fields of Minnedosa
Minnedosa
August 3-6
Pioneer Days
Steinbach
mennoniteheritagevillage.com/event/pioneer-days
August 3-6
Ponderosa Days
Cartwright
http://www.cartwrightroblin.ca/node/2127
August 3-6
Islendingadagurinn
Gimli
August 5-18
Folklorama
Winnipeg
August 10
Kleefeld Honey Festival
Kleefeld
kleefeldpark.ca/parkrec/honey-festival
August 10-12
I am Festival
TBA
August 10-12
Melita Banana Days
Melita
www.melitabananadays.com
August 10-12
Flin Flon's Blueberry Jam Music Gathering
Flin Flon
www.cityofflinflon.ca/blueberry-jam-music-gathering
August 10-12
Winkler Harvest Festival & Exhibition
Winkler
www.winklerharvestfestival.com
August 11
Rockin' Horse Music Festival
Morris
August 11-12
Lakeside Quilters Show and Sale
Gimli
https://www.travelmanitoba.com/event/lakeside-quilters-2018-show-and-sale/52528
August 15-19
Boler 50th Anniversary
Winnipeg
August 16-19
MEME
Winnipeg
August 16-19
Virden Indoor Rodeo & Wild West Daze
Virden
August 17-18
Winnipeg BBQ & Blues Festival
Winnipeg
August 17-19
Plum Coulee Plum Fest
Plum Coulee
August 17-19
Gimli Model Fest
Gimli
August 17-19
Harvest Sun Music Fest
Kelwood
August 17-19
Rainbow Trout Music Festival
St Malo
www.rainbowtroutmusicfestival.com
August 17-19
Stonewall Quarry Days
Stonewall
August 17-19
Eriksdale Creamery Days Fair & Rodeo
Eriksdale
www.eriksdalemuseum.org/eriksdale-creamery-days-fair-rodeo
August 18
Pyotts West Music Fest
Roblin
pyottswestcampground.com/index.php/events
August 18
Swords and Sabres
Winnipeg
norwoodgrove.com/swords-sabres
August 23-26
Oddblock Comedy Festival
Winnipeg
August 24-26
Ribfest
Winnipeg
August 24-26
Corn & Apple Festival
Morden
August 24-26
FallJAM Rock Fest 7
St. Andrews
find them on facebook at RsMusicProductions
August 25
Whoop and Hollar Folk Festival
Portage La Prairie
August 31-September 2
Asham Stomperfest
Reedy Creek
