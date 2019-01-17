Your new favourite band(s)

Over the next week, voting is open for this year’s Uniter Fiver contest. The top five finalists this year – Baseball Hero, Dinner Club, House Handshake, Jamboree and Mister K – were chosen from among this year’s open call to bands.

An industry panel selected the top five, but the grand winner of the Uniter Fiver is up to you. Over at uniter.ca/uniterfiver, we’ve posted a track from each of these five bands for you to listen to. Their styles and genres are all quite different, so there’s a good chance you might discover something you haven’t heard yet.

Once you’ve given them each a listen, vote for your favourite. We’ll hold a show featuring all five bands on Feb. 10 at The Good Will Social Club, and the grand winner will not only win some extra goodies and recording time, but they’ll also headline the show and be featured on the cover of the Feb. 7 issue of The Uniter.

These five bands are but a small sample of the new, local talent Winnipeg’s music scene has to offer, but the Uniter Fiver is our way of lending a little boost to our thriving music scene. We hope you find something you like, and maybe even discover your new favourite band – or five favourite bands!

– Anastasia Chipelski