The Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival seeks to set a new attendance record with its fullest schedule yet.

To coincide with its 30-year anniversary, the 2017 Winnipeg Fringe will host 188 performing companies for indoor shows, according to festival producer Chuck McEwen.

“Half the companies, approximately, are from Manitoba, 30 per cent (are) from across Canada and 20 per cent (are) international.”

The largest Fringe to date was its 25th annual event in 2012, which hosted 182 shows.

“With our 30th anniversary, we had a couple more companies wanting to participate, so we provided a few extra spots for them.”

The largest Fringe Festival so far means some new theatre companies will be introduced, but McEwen assures Fringe-goers that their old favourites will be there, as well.

“Every year, there’s the regular touring companies that come year after year, so we’ve got many of the more popular companies that Winnipeggers would be aware of.”

His hot tip for the Fringe? Look for good deals on ticket prices.

“A lot of shows have a two-for-$12 performance, where you can bring a friend, or they’ll have discounts for students or seniors or matinees, so depending on how you like to buy your tickets, or how good of a deal you’re looking for, you can always find a way to squeeze in a few extra shows on the best possible deal,” McEwen says.

With the high number of companies taking part, Fringe organizers are expecting a large turnout.

“We’re looking forward to seeing Winnipeggers coming out to provide a little extra support on our anniversary year. Come out to see one more show than you did last year. That’ll help us set a new attendance record.”

WHEN July 19 to 30

WHERE Various venues in downtown Winnipeg

$$$ Single tickets are $10-$12, more discounts available at the door for some shows. Multi-show passes will be available - see website for details

DON'T MISS Free outdoor stage performances in Old Market Square

WEBSITE winnipegfringe.com