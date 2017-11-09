It’s hard to believe we’re three-quarters of the way through what we call “fall” already. We’ve got a nice base layer of snow (apologies to those who don’t celebrate snowiness) and have rewound the clocks a bit. On campus, there are less than four weeks of lectures left. Hang in there, students – it’s the home stretch!

After this issue, we’ve got two more regular issues lined up, and then our special Uniter 30 paper, where we highlight your favourite local people, places and things of 2017. That means there’s still ample time to get your writing, photography or illustrations into The Uniter!

Volunteering is open to community members, students, alumni – you name it. We’ll be holding two more open orientations from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in our office (ORM14 at University of Winnipeg) on Nov. 15 and Nov. 22. And if you can’t make those, they’ll be starting up again in January.

We’re also hiring for one more position to start in January. The campus reporter covers issues on and relating to the University of Winnipeg's campus, including public talks, rallies, movie screenings, book launches, student group initiatives and more. See uniter.ca/jobs for more information on this posting.

At the beginning of the year, setting up the schedule, it can be hard to believe that we’re about to put 24 issues of this paper out into the world. Yet here we are, almost halfway there. Time does fly when you’re having fun.

– Anastasia Chipelski