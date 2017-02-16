What do you do to get through the last few months of winter?

-
Dave Birrell,
“I don’t really mind. I walk to campus each day, and it’s about 25 minutes. I usually listen to podcasts. Lately it’s been On Being. I’d recommend it."
-
Jagear Muhamed,
“Coffee is No. 1."
-
Kiana Bergman,
“Nothing useful."
-
Ally Klassen,
“I go to the gym more to keep up my energy."
-
Grace Ugah,
“Work. It’s something to look forward to."
