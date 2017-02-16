News Campus

What do you do to get through the last few months of winter?

Alana Trachenko City Editor

February 16, 2017 Comments

  • Dave Birrell,

    “I don’t really mind. I walk to campus each day, and it’s about 25 minutes. I usually listen to podcasts. Lately it’s been On Being. I’d recommend it."

  • Jagear Muhamed,

    “Coffee is No. 1."

  • Kiana Bergman,

    “Nothing useful."

  • Ally Klassen,

    “I go to the gym more to keep up my energy."

  • Grace Ugah,

    “Work. It’s something to look forward to."

