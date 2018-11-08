Wesmen Weekend Wrap-Up

The University of Winnipeg Wesmen are riding a win streak after the men's and women's teams captured two victories a piece over the UBC Okanagan Heat last weekend.

The women's squad kicked things off on Friday, Nov. 2, claiming their first Canada West conference match win in more than a year. The Wesmen took the series opener 3-0 and then followed up with a hard-fought 3-1 victory on Saturday.

The men's side came back from a two-set deficit to win their Friday-night match 3-2 over UBC Okanagan and then capped off the weekend with a 3-0 sweep in straight sets on Saturday.

After the weekend, the Wesmen men's team now sits second overall in the Canada West division. The women's squad now sits at .500 and fifth overall in the division.

UBCO libero Claudia Cornell bumps the ball.

Ashleigh Laube reaches to beat the UBCO block.

Wesmen left-side Kely Warmington serves.

UBCO libero Eli Risso dives to keep the ball alive.