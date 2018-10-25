Wesmen Soccer vs. Saskatchewan Huskies

The University of Winnipeg Wesmen women's soccer team closed out their 2018 campaign with a narrow loss to the University of Saskatchewan Huskies on Oct. 20. The Huskies took the Saturday match 1-0 after an own goal in the 54th minute.
That's it for the Wesmen this year, as they finished out of the post-season with a 0-10-4 record.
Before Saturday's game, the Wesmen honoured fourth-year forward Tyler Johnson, who is moving on from the program and graduating.
"As far as her character, I don't think I've ever coached anyone so grounded, and she's such a team player," head coach Amy Anderson told wesmen.ca. "She's such a grounded young woman, and she was such a pleasure to coach, and I'll really miss her, for sure."
Wesmen goalkeeper Maddie Fordyce makes a save off a Huskies corner kick.
Wesmen midfielder Katia Occhino successfully plays the ball off an oncoming Huskies player.
Huskies Hannah Gannitsos-Clark fights to keep the ball in play.
Huskies midfielder Payton Izsak argues as she is shown a yellow card.
