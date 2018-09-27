Wesmen Recap

The Winnipeg Wesmen women's soccer team came close to but couldn't clinch their first win of the regular season this past weekend.

The squad faced brutal conditions on Saturday, as the Ralph Cantafio Soccer Complex played host to driving rain, strong winds and the persistent Calgary Dinos. The visitors quickly made their way on the board, scoring twice within the first seven minutes of the match. Shae-Lynn Dodds later netted the lone Wesmen goal (her third of the season), but the Dinos retaliated, scoring twice more to take the game 4-1.

On Sunday, the Wesmen squared off against the last-place Lethbridge Pronghorns. Winnipeg maintained a 1-0 lead through most of the game, thanks to a well-placed Dodds goal in the 33rd minute. The Pronghorns, however, fought back, scoring in the final minutes of the match to earn their first result of the season in a 1-1 draw.

The Wesmen take to the field to face off against the Canada West Prairie rival Calgary Dinos on Sept. 22.

It's heads up and all hands on deck as the ball swings in on a Dinos corner during the Sept. 22 match.

Pronghorns defender Ellie Kabayama and Wesmen forward Shae-Lynn Dodds jockey for a ball in the air on Sept. 23.