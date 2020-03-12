Wesmen players recognized for outstanding seasons

As the volleyball season winds down, three University of Winnipeg (U of W) Wesmen players are being recognized by the Canada West conference for their outstanding seasons.

Emma Parker has been named a sec- ond team all-star, Liam Kristjanson has been named to the all-rookie team, and Daniel Thiessen has been named a first team all-star.

This is the first time since 2015 that Wes- men volleyball players have received these honours.

Parker, a left side, was among the league’s top offensive players this season. She achieved 290 kills (fourth best in Can- ada), 21 aces and 323 points.

The third-year education student says she’s “very honoured” to have been chosen. “I could not have done it without my amazing team and coaches who have helped me get to where I am right now,” Parker says in an email to The Uniter.

“We all worked very hard this year and improved so much,” she says, noting that the Wesmen women’s volleyball team saw new faces this year, including some in their coaching staff.

“Us coming together as a team and building friendships really helped our chemistry on and off the court.”

The Wesmen women’s volleyball team made it to the conference quarterfinals in February but fell to the top-ranked Trinity Western Spartans.

Parker says the U of W provides a positive environment for student athletes.

“I love being a student athlete at the U of W,” she says.

“We get so much support from our pro- fessors, athletic therapists and the athletic department staff,” Parker says, adding that professors are also “really understanding” of their situations and help athletes “as much as they can.”

Daniel Thiessen, a fourth-year opposite hitter, agrees.

“Profs are always really supportive,” he says.

Thiessen was the top point-scorer across Canada with 365.5 points. The finance and economics student says it is “awesome” to be named a Canada West conference first team all-star.

“It’s nice to be recognized for the hard work that I’ve put in,” he says.

“I had a bunch of great teammates help- ing me out, so I’ve got to give a lot of credit to them as well.”

For him, the essence of being a student athlete is time management.

Thiessen has one season left playing for the Wesmen.

Liam Kristjanson, named to the all- rookie team, is a graduate of Crocus Plains Regional Secondary School in Brandon. He had a successful first season with the Wesmen, achieving 94 kills, 30 digs, 22 blocks and 16 aces.

