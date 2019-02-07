Uniter Fiver 2019

Welcome to this year’s Uniter Fiver!

In this annual music contest, the winner is selected by you – and you picked Jamboree!

There are also four other nominees: House Handshake, Dinner Club, Mister K and Baseball Hero.

Their sounds are different, but their feelings about the Winnipeg Music Scene are the same. They describe it as musically diverse but united in one thing: a willingness to work together toward the same goal – playing better, supporting each others shows and just plain old being welcoming.

It’s important for new bands to be gathered into the fold, and they say they are.

So check out these five bands and, even better, come see them live at the Uniter Fiver showcase coming next Sunday, Feb. 10 at the Good Will Social Club.