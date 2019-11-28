Uniter 30 outtakes

Sorting through the many hundreds of votes for the Uniter 30 is a long and occasionally mind-numbing process. Sometimes it’s boring, reading dozens of people decline to vote in a particular category. Other times it’s frustrating, trying to decipher which public art piece “the thing with the crown on the street corner” is.

But, there are jokes, one-offs and flat-out weird entries that make the process a whole lot more fun. Fortunately, people rarely use this anonymous voting platform to be cruel or disrespectful, but they do use it to land some zingers, self-deprecating remarks and bizarre non-sequiturs that make the tabulation process more interesting. Here are a few favourites.

“Boyardee”

(Favourite local chef)

“Brian Pallister”

(Favourite local dancer)

“Desperately try to connect”

(Favourite date activity)

“Spin around in circles”

(Favourite date activity)

“What is a date?”

(Favourite date activity)

“Sean Penn”

(Favourite local filmmaker)

“Not CHER!”

(Favourite local performance)

“Trudeau apology at The Cube”

(Favourite local performance)

“Patioke”

(Favourite public art piece)

“Winnipeg Pro Wrestling”

(Favourite public art piece)

“Scheer not getting elected”

(Favourite political moment)

“Adam Fuhr championing for Patioke”

(Favourite political moment)

“Dave Wheeler eating shit and not being elected as MLA”

(Favourite political moment)

“Robert-Falcon Ouellette’s Christmas cards”

(Favourite political moment)

“Video of guy calling Justin Trudeau a goof on McDermot Avenue”

(Favourite political moment)

“When Glen Murray came to Patioke”

(Favourite political moment)

“Crying in my living room”

(Favourite Winnipeg winter activity)

“Internally screaming about the bus being late”

(Favourite Winnipeg winter activity)

“Prolonged eye contact (indoors)”

(Favourite Winnipeg winter activity)

“Science lady”

(Favourite U of W prof)