Through Daniel’s Eyes

Daniel Crump is a storyteller with a passion for documenting the world using the medium of photography and occasionally video. His stories often focus on community and the moments of daily life that bring those communities together or pull them apart.

His street photography is an expression of art rather than something with journalistic intent, and to reflect this, it is presented here without the usual written description. It is Crump’s hope that the stories he tells will help to foster a better understanding of humanity and its similarities, differences, strengths and weaknesses with the purpose of building a stronger global village.

See more of his work at danielcrump.com or on Instagram (@dannyboycrump).