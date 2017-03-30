Through Callie’s Eyes

Callie Morris began taking photos at age 12, during a trip to Japan with her dad. She naturally developed a documentarian style and has always loved shooting in colour. In 2016, while documenting the mural painting process for Synonym Art Consultation’s Wall-to-Wall festival, she developed an interest in photojournalism.

Morris studied through the New York Institute of Photography and runs a colour film development lab out of her home. Her work is inspired by love, music and people living their truth.

Find her on Instagam (@callielugosi) to see her work and to get your film developed.

Wall-to-Wall 2016. "I was so enamoured by this festival. I showed up to almost every single day to watch the progess of these murals."

"I love these guys so much. I started taking photos of 3Peat in October 2016. They made me love live music photography again."

"When film gets a little dusty, I think it adds to its charm. I love texture."