Thirty-something

It’s that time of year: voting for the Uniter 30 is open again!

What’s that, you say? You don’t know what I’m talking about? Well, newspaper reader, I’m not sure how you’re responding to me in real time, but let me tell you!

The Uniter 30 is The Uniter’s annual readers’ survey. You vote on your favourite local people, places, things and events of 2020 in 30 different categories. It’s an anonymous ballot, open to everyone and a great way to have a say in what gets covered in our pages.

It’s also an easy way to put the spotlight on the businesses, artists and individuals who have helped brighten up what’s been a pretty grim year for many. Do you have a favourite restaurant that you order delivery from when you need comfort food in this months-long dark night of the soul? Give them a shoutout!

The Uniter 30 is a tradition that goes back to 2010, which focused specifically on Winnipeggers under 30. In 2013, we expanded to a more inclusive scope, encompassing new beloved Winnipeg stuff of all ages.

Voting is easy. Take a quick trip to uniter.ca/uniter30 to cast your ballot.