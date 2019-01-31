Theatre talks

This Sunday, Feb. 3, we’re grateful to host another amazing cultural producer as part of the Uniter Speaker Series. Darla Contois will join us at the West End Cultural Centre for an afternoon conversation.

Contois is a writer and actor, who created the play White Man’s Indian. At this event, she’ll discuss themes and inspiration for this play, and also the process of searching for spirituality and identity in today's world as an Indigenous person.

As a special supplement to this week’s regular coverage and a preview for this event, we have a feature-length article and interview with Contois on page 8.

One of the mandates of the Uniter Speaker Series is to bring important conversations off the page and into more interactive spaces. If you’re able to attend the Feb. 3 event, consider this piece a wonderful preface to your in-person experience. And for those who might not be able to make it, here is at least a little sample for you.

This event is free, open to all ages and physically accessible. ASL interpretation is available upon request (email events@theuwsa.ca for requests). We’re happy to partner with the UWSA, the West End Cultural Centre and Take Note: Stories of Gender-Based Violence for this event.

See you on Feb. 3!

– Anastasia Chipelski