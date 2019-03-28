This is it, readers – the final chapter of this year’s regularly scheduled Uniter. While next week’s issue is technically the last, it’s more of a special issue than our regular weeklies, and I’d classify it as a hefty epilogue.

That’s not to dismiss or diminish this issue at all, though. While at this point of the year, it seems like being tired or run down is more the norm than the exception for most people I’ve been running into, we’re still holding steady here and putting an excellent paper together for your perusal.

This week’s cover story is one that’s been in the works for quite a while, percolating and taking shape, and the strength of that lengthy contemplation shows.

Other pieces, too, have taken their time to come to fruition and are now ready to share with you in their final form. Some of this week’s articles reveal the far-reaching effects of cultural shifts, while others call for more of these shifts, for a more representative and inclusive future.

This might be the last chapter of this year, but there’s more to come. I hope you enjoy this week’s collection of stories.

– Anastasia Chipelski