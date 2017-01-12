The big Five

Wondering what that giant number five floating through the paper over the last few weeks is all about?

It’s the Uniter Fiver, a contest where Winnipeggers vote for their five favourite new local bands, and then we put on a big show to celebrate. That big show is coming up on Jan. 19 at The Good Will Social Club.

Our city is known for its vibrant and bustling music scene, and with new bands starting up or winding down on a near-constant basis, sometimes it can be hard to keep up. With the Fiver, we want to give you a chance to both discover some new artists and to come out to support a full bill of new local music.

It’s always fascinating to see which bands are selected for the final five, and this year it’s no surprise that the Fiver bands cross a variety of genres. The five bands (that you, or readers like you) chose as your favourites this year are Tusk, Kakagi, Rosebud, Awaiting the Answer and June Killing Stones.

Come check them out next Thursday at The Good Will Social Club - doors are at 8 p.m., music starts at 9 p.m., and cover is $10 / $5 for students. And rest assured that what you pay at the door is all going into promoting the showcase and paying these five bands.

Celebrate Winnipeg’s music scene with us on Jan. 19 and keep the love going every other day of the year too!