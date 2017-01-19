-
Sabrina Koehn, Political Science
“On Youtube, because I’m in school all year, and I don’t get a chance to listen to the radio, and so when I go to Youtube, I just (look up) the year of 2016, and then I catch up on all the music.”
-
Chloe Korade, Linguistics and French
“Usually it’s through friends, because I trust their opinions on music the most.”
-
Lochlan Wilson, Biology
“Recently, I’ve been using Spotify a lot, letting it suggest things, but I also have one friend who lives in Edmonton who sends me links to new music, and it’s usually a good indicator of what I like.”
-
Kara Leckie, Sciences
“I discover music through my friends. They always suggest songs to me.”
-
Robby Islam, Theatre and Film
“Spotify. They have a discover … button that shows you all the new music out there.”
