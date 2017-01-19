Sabrina Koehn, Political Science “On Youtube, because I’m in school all year, and I don’t get a chance to listen to the radio, and so when I go to Youtube, I just (look up) the year of 2016, and then I catch up on all the music.”

Chloe Korade, Linguistics and French “Usually it’s through friends, because I trust their opinions on music the most.”

Lochlan Wilson, Biology “Recently, I’ve been using Spotify a lot, letting it suggest things, but I also have one friend who lives in Edmonton who sends me links to new music, and it’s usually a good indicator of what I like.”

Kara Leckie, Sciences “I discover music through my friends. They always suggest songs to me.”