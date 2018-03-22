Spring into summer

It may seem a little hasty to start talking about summer just a few days past the spring equinox with snow still falling and collecting on the ground. But in the language of our production schedule, summer’s not so far away.

The Uniter publishes weekly through the academic year, and we also put out a special summer festival guide.

That means we have this issue, one at the end of March, and one in early April – our hop, skip and jump toward summer. Then we’ll take a short break until the relatively early release of our May 31 festival issue. If you measure time in issues of The Uniter, summer’s really not so far away!

Because we work on each issue with a two-week lead time, after this issue comes out, we’ll also be working on our last regular issue. We’ll have passed the last opening for new contributors to get involved, but this window will open up again for the summer guide, so watch this space and social media for more news about that in April.

For those who are hustling through March academic deadlines, and those who are simply waiting for the snow to be gone and to feel the bright sun again, I hope this alternative timeline gives you some hope. Whether it looks like it or not, it’s officially spring and at least one step closer to summer.

– Anastasia Chipelski