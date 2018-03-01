Spring for stories

We’re inching toward the first day of spring, and also toward the end of our production season. After this issue, we’ll have five issues left. The puddles outside are kind of gross, but there are still a few more weeks to dip your toes into the proverbial puddle of writing (or taking photos, or creating illustrations)!

We’re looking for fresh angles and new stories to tell about life in Winnipeg, on campus or off. And if you’re not sure what to write about - don’t worry. We also send out story lists with prompts and ideas to get you started, and our editors are here to help develop technical and storytelling skills with all of our volunteers.

We hold open volunteer orientations every Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. in the Uniter office, ORM14 in the Bulman Centre. If that time doesn’t work for you, feel free to email volunteer@uniter.ca for an alternate time.

Are there events or movements happening in your community that need to reach a larger audience, but you don’t think you’re the one to write about them? You can always pitch us stories and events. See uniter.ca/masthead for a full list of our writers and editors, and, if in doubt, email editor@uniter.ca, and I’ll forward your messages along.

We also post listings on our website, so check out uniter.ca/listings to submit your event to our page.

As a campus and community paper, our mission is to tell the stories that aren’t being told elsewhere. If this sounds like something you’re interested in, this is a great time to test the waters.

– Anastasia Chipelski