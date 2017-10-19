Some extras for U

Like many others on campus, we took a week off from our usual routine. But we’re back to producing The Uniter on a weekly basis again, with a few extra flourishes.

This week’s paper is a few pages longer than usual, as we had a well-rounded set of contributions from our amazing volunteers.

We’re sharing a tour through the home of Todd Kowalski, bassist and vocalist for Propagandhi and an interview with Matt Peters and Matt Schellenberg of Royal Canoe. Shondell Babb shares her proposed solution to Winnipeg’s status as a “product wasteland” for natural hair, and Kristen Treusch will take you on a tour of the city’s haunts.

In the film world, we’ve got a Critipeg review of the latest Errol Morris documentary, The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography and of Cinémental, a French-language film festival.

In the City section, we explore some of the reasoning behind Manitoba Hydro rate hikes and possible bylaw changes that could affect vaping. We also look at a new app that aims to connect commuters with others to carpool or share a route.

On campus, we’ve got the facts on the upcoming byelection, and on the beginning of the Wesmen men’s basketball season. In the PROFile, meet Julie Nagam, who also co-curated the Winnipeg Art Gallery’s largest contemporary Indigenous art exhibition.

Finally, in comments, we’re sharing op-eds about illegal rooming houses and how government policy affects students’ well-being and about the process of checking out a human in lieu of a book through The Human Library.

I hope you’ll enjoy this week’s collection of stories exploring Winnipeg’s culture and the University of Winnipeg’s campus.

– Anastasia Chipelski