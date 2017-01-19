Show time!

Before I even get into all the awesome content we’ve gathered together for you in this issue, here’s a final shameless plug for our Uniter Fiver showcase. We’ve got a really great lineup for you on Jan. 19 at The Good Will Social Club: Kakagi, June Killing Stones, Tusk, Rosebud and Awaiting the Answer. Doors are at 8 p.m., show is at 9 p.m., and cover is $10 or $5 with student ID. Come join us and support new local music in Winnipeg!

Beyond the show, we’ve got some extended music coverage within these pages for our annual New Music Issue. This week, we turn the spotlight onto many different aspects of our local music industry.

Who’s working on streamlining booking for local acts and getting the word out? What’s it like to nerd out over gear when you're female? How do you like to discover new music?

We’re answering a few of these questions, and we’re also profiling some groups who are working to better their communities through music.

Punk/hardcore scene veterans Propagandhi are putting proceeds from their T-shirt sales to a good cause. A unique partnership on campus at the U of W offers jam spaces for students, and other local groups are dreaming up new ways to interact with musicians outside of the standard show context.

We hope there will be something new for you to discover in this issue, whether you love punk or metal or folk or heartfelt indie ballads. Our local music scene is as strong as it is varied, and it thrives thanks to the support of so many dedicated music lovers. This one’s for you.