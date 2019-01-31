Push to the playoffs

With the Canada West playoffs on the horizon, the University of Winnipeg Wesmen basketball teams hosted two of the most talented squads in the conference last weekend: the University of Regina Cougars.

On the women’s side, the second-place Cougars swept the weekend series, as the Wesmen fell by a final score of 89-43 on Friday and 79-66 on Saturday. Now, Winnipeg’s playoff hopes depend on what happens next weekend, when they face off against their local rivals, the University of Manitoba Bisons in a two-games series that begins at home on Friday evening.

The men’s squad split their weekend series against the Cougars after what was possibly one of the most unlikely comebacks in team history. After being outscored 36-9 in the third quarter, the Wesmen battled back but couldn’t quite close the gap. Winnipeg took the 96-87 loss but retaliated with a narrow 91-89 victory on Saturday. The men have already clinched a playoff spot but will still face the Bisons this weekend for their final two games of the regular season.

Adam Benrabah, guard, tries to dodge a pair of Cougars.

Regina forward Carter Millar works his way around the Wesmen.

Narcisse Ambanza scored 24 of the Wesmen's 91 points to win on Saturday night.

Wesmen forward Deborah Nkiasi shoots for the basket.

Forward Jessica Dyck scored 16 points against the Cougars on Saturday, though the team fell behind 79-66.