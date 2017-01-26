Podcast Review: HerMoney with Jean Chatzky

jeanchatzky.com/podcast/

Jean Chatzky’s weekly 30-minute podcast makes financial advice accessible. In a judgement-free segment at the end of each episode, she answers audience members’ questions, often touching on the same topics multiple times from different perspectives.

This gives listeners a more full understanding about complicated concepts like investing and deciding which kinds of debt to pay off first.

Each week, Chatzky also brings a different guest on to share their personal experience and expertise. Having so many different voices gives the audience multiple reliable sources for each piece of information and fills in gaps where Chatzky’s knowledge is weaker. The variety of voices means that her audience is also getting different perspectives on a lot of the same topics.

For any other genre, it might be possible for the host to beat a subject to death. However, when listening to Chatzky rehash the same topics, it becomes clear that money is complex and not breaking down the advice would be overwhelming.

The audience is left with a better understanding of what they need to do when Chatzy goes over each different scenario audience members bring to the table. For example, she frequently revisits the topic of paying for post-secondary.

While Chatzky offers plenty of tips on tools that can be used to test the waters with investing, most of them are available exclusively to folks in the U.S. Don’t learn that the hard way after downloading all the neat sounding apps only to have them give you the boot.