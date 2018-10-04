On Feb. 16 2018, Nipsey Hussle released his first studio album Victory Lap. The album debuted at number four on the Billboard charts and sold 53,000 units.

Throughout this album, you can hear his growth and ability to move through variations of sounds that make you want to hear more. Each song is a bona fide hit. Nipsey continues to prove he is truly like no other rapper.

True to who he is and representing Cali to the fullest, “Hustle and Motivate” expresses the importance of securing that bag and motivating yourself and others through your hustle, much like how Nipsey has done by partnering up with Atlantic Records. This is a good move for him, as Atlantic has an outstanding record in music history.

Nipsey has now solidified himself in a power position that further motivates his listeners to go to a higher level of success.

This album has features from big-name artists, such as Kendrick Lamar, CeeLo Green, YG, Marsha Ambrosius and others. This album is one that no one should turn a blind eye to. This is only the beginning of what we have yet to see from the infamous Nipsey Hussle.

- Tristen Davis