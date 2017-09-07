News Briefs

Fresh local fare

Products such as fresh, organic and locally produced meats, vegetables, fruits and more found at myfarmersmarket.com will now be available in store. The online food delivery service is expanding and opening Fresh Local Fare. The store is opening on Sept. 9 at 2145 Portage Ave. People are invited to stop by between 12 and 4 p.m., and there will be door prizes, refreshments and special offers on food.

Gender and sports

The University of Winnipeg Wesmen Athletics announced mid-August that the women’s basketball team and the men and women’s volleyball teams will join the men’s basketball team in hosting the annual Wesmen Classic. Each sport will rotate each year in this new format. This year, the men’s volleyball team will host the event from Dec. 28-30.

Urban summit

The 9th Annual Council for Canadian Urbanism Summit in Winnipeg’s theme is focused on exploring how cities and design professionals analyze urban design and development decisions. Topics will include The Math on Smarter Mobility and Transportation and Digging Deeper on Urban First Nations Community Building, among others. The summit will take place from Sept. 13-16. Student registration is $150 for the four days. To register, visit canadianurbanism.ca/canu9-register-now.

Winnipeg to unite

Activist groups FF1 and Winnipeg Against Fascism have made a call to Winnipeggers to show up en masse on Sept. 9 to stand up against hate groups like people in Vancouver and Boston have done. The event is set to happen at Portage Avenue and Spence Street starting at 11:20 a.m. A note on the event's Facebook page says the location and time may change, depending on if hate groups change locations and times.

Conversation cafes

Gradual Rising of Women, GROW, is holding a series of events all over Canada for their new initiative Project 150: Accomplished 150 Immigrant Women. They are hosting a Conversation Cafe on Sept. 8 at Kokeb restaurant starting at 6 p.m. Part of the event will be an open mic, so women can share their stories of struggles, successes and triumphs. The event is pay-by-donation with proceeds going to GROW initiatives for women empowerment and hunger relief in Nigeria and Somalia. To learn more, find GROW on Facebook.