News Briefs

Polar bear dive

The Manitoba Diving Association is hosting their annual Polar Bear Classic Diving Championships from Friday, Jan. 27 to Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Pan Am Pool (25 Poseidon Bay), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The event features advanced divers from throughout Canada and, for the first time this year, the U.S., Colombia and Mexico as well. Over 150 athletes will be competing throughout the weekend.

Biomass research project

The University of Winnipeg’s Centre for Forest Interdisciplinary Research, Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business and University of Alberta are launching a new study on biomass energy. This study will provide a benchmark for better understanding perceptions held by those in the Aboriginal business community, improve awareness of biomass opportunities and issues and help identify preferences for involvement in the bioenergy sector, according to a release.

Indoor rowing championship

Get rowing for health and fun at this year’s Winnipeg Indoor Rowing Championship, happening Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Winnipeg Rowing Club (20 Lyndale Dr.). No experience is necessary to compete. Rowers will be stationed at indoor rowing machines for 1,000- or 2,000-metre races, and prizes awarded to winners in categories determined by age and gender. Cost is $15. To register, visit winnipegrowingclub.ca.

In the greenhouse

The greenhouse: a feminist artlab will host work previously made during studio hours on Friday, Jan. 27 in the greenhouse on campus. Works and those in progress centred around themes of nature make up the focus of the CONSTELACIONES art group. To learn more visit returnatacama.com or check out the presentation from 1 to 4 p.m.

Sizeism sucks

Winnipeg dietician Lindsey Mazur has launched a petition with the goal of ending size discrimination. The petition asks the Manitoban government to include physical size and weight in the Human Rights Code to prevent discrimination based on body size. A recent bill was introduced by MLA Jon Gerrard but rejected. The petition aims to collect 1,000 signatures. To sign, search Urge the Manitoba Government to END Size & Weight Discrimination NOW on change.org.

Memory and test-taking stategies

If taking tests and memorizing material is a challenge, stop by the session on memory and test and exam-taking, happening on Jan. 31 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in 1C16A. This workshop will provide you with simple techniques to improve your memory and prepare for tests and exams with a more positive attitude, according to organizers.