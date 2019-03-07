News briefs

Weweni Indigenous Scholar

The sixth and final speaker in the latest series is Dr. Sherry Farrell Racette, who will deliver a presentation titled “Dear Miss Davis” And Death While Editing: Contributions of Métis Women To Life And Learning In The North West, 1830 – 1870.” The presentation will be on March 13 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in Convocation Hall.

Sourdough pizza fundraiser

Eadha is collaborating with Heart Acres Farm and Mosaic Newcomer Family Resource Network for a sourdough pizza party from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 9. Proceeds from every pizza sold go to providing newcomer and refugee families with fresh veggies through the summer. Pizzas are served to go, as there is minimal seating inside. There will be vegan options. There are no public washrooms, and there are two steps up to the building.

Artist-led workshop: Making Bangs with Katherine Boyer

Presented in partnership with the greenhouse artlab with support from the Institute for Women's and Gender Studies, this free workshop is for women, non-binary, Two-Spirit and queer folks. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required by contacting Gallery 1C03. To register, email j.gibson@uwinnipeg.ca. For more information on Katherine Boyer's exhibition, please visit uwinnipeg.ca/art-gallery.

Lessons from @NotMyStellas

The Department of Rhetoric, Writing and Communications will hold the next installment of DIALOGUES, titled "The Revolution Will Be Instagrammed: Lessons from @notmystellas." What can social media teach us about labour activism? Join the department for a discussion with Christina Hajjar, the driving force behind the “Not My Stella’s” campaign. This event is free and open to the public. All are welcome to join the discussion on March 15 at 12:30 p.m. in Room 3C12.

Make Medical Abortion Free: Provincial Day of Action

On International Women's Day, March 8, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fools and Horses on Broadway will have a letter to sign to the government expressing why people think medical abortion should be free for all Manitobans. A similar event will take place at The Hive at the University of Winnipeg from 1 to 4 p.m. If people are unable to attend the event, they can sign the letter at mifecampaign.wixsite.com/letterwriting.

Sexual Violence Prevention Policy open info session

A training session regarding the university’s new sexual violence prevention policy will be held on Thursday, March 14 from 12 to 1 p.m. in Room 2M70. This session is open for staff and faculty who have not already attended a session. Session facilitators will explain key features of the policy and help to educate attendees about how they should respond to any disclosures of sexual violence that they may receive (including where to refer students). Seating is limited, so participants are asked to register in advance by completing this online form: uwinnipeg.ca/machform/view.php?id=185491.