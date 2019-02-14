News briefs

Oil, Equities and the Zero Lower Bound

All are welcome to attend the economics department seminar featuring Dr. Robert Vigfusson from the Federal Reserve Board, Washington. Vigfusson will present his work on "Oil, Equities and the Zero Lower Bound." The presentation will be on Feb. 15 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in Room 4BC55 in Buhler Centre.

Drop The Mic #9

QPOC Winnipeg presents: QTPOC Drop the Mic #9 featuring Queen Sheba on Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at X-cues Cafe & Lounge. Sheba has six albums, two of which were up for a Grammy under the Spoken Word category, and she is a two-time NAACP Image Award Nominee. The event is $10 (no one turned away). Stay for the QTPOC Black History Month Dance Party to follow at the same venue, featuring DJ Jordan & Petty Wap.

Métis Student Celebration

The Louis Riel Institute (LRI) and The University of Winnipeg will celebrate the success of Métis students at a special event on Feb. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. in RM70. The event honours the recipients of the LRI Bursary, while acknowledging the growing awareness of Métis identity on campus. Student success stories will be highlighted, and there will be a presentation of the University of Winnipeg sash.

Mental Health First Aid training sessions

Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) training for adults who interact with youth will be available to UWinnipeg faculty, staff and instructors from March 5 to 7. These sessions are intended for an adult audience whose primary focus is youth (ages 14 to 25). The course fee is $40. For more information, contact Christy Rostek at 204-988-7676 or ch.bell@uwinnipeg.ca.

I Love to Read Month

Celebrate I Love to Read Month with Inspire Community Outreach at Scout: Coffee + Tea on Feb. 16 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Meet some of the minds behind the All Kinds of Minds book and enjoy readings, special activities and even buy your own signed copy. 1All proceeds of the vegan sprinkle doughnuts from Oh Doughnuts and coffee sales will be donated to support children throughout Winnipeg.

UWinnipeg open house

All are welcome at the University of Winnipeg’s 2019 Open House on Wednesday, Feb. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5:30 to 8 p.m. It’s an opportunity for future students to meet professors and current students and attend faculty introduction sessions. Campus tours are available throughout the day, either at the main campus or some of the other buildings like the Buhler Centre or the Science Complex. For more information, visit uwinnipeg.ca/openhouse.