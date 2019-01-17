News briefs

Grant Writing Hangout

The Winnipeg Music Project is teaming up with Forth to create a space for local artists and teams to finish, and possibly receive peer-reviews on, their grant masterpieces. This event takes place on Jan. 24 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Forth Gallery for free. For more information, or to ask questions, please email info@winnipegmusicproject.com

Classics students undergrad colloquium

The University of Winnipeg Classics Students Association (UWCSA) is hosting an Undergraduate Colloquium on Friday, Jan. 18 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. in Room 2M70 (Manitoba Hall). The annual event reaches out to students in other departments, and this year’s event features a program with eight to nine talks, including students from U of W, the University of Manitoba and MacEwan University in Alberta.

Women’s March Winnipeg

The rally will take place on the steps of the Manitoba Legislative Building at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19. There will be three speakers, Charlotte Nolin, Samantha Rayburn Trubyk and Vivienne Ho. After the speeches, there will be a march around the legislative grounds. There will be an opportunity to donate to Women’s March Winnipeg to expand the chapter. If people are interested in join the chapter and volunteering, contact them at winnipeg@womensmarchcanada.com.

Grow Winter Greens Workshop

In this workshop, people will learn about the simplicity of growing wheatgrass in household recyclables while also learning a few easy ways to incorporate it into your diet. Participants can plant their own tray to bring home. Tickets are $30, and they include refreshments provided by Generation Green and Acorn Cafe and an info sheet with all contents learned at the workshop so people can make it again at home. For more information, visit the Facebook event “Grow Winter Greens Workshop.”

UWSA Soup + Soap drive

The UWSA is holding a “Soup + Soap” drive from Jan. 7 to 31. The initiative is a food and hygiene donation drive for the UWSA’s Emergency Foodbank and The Giving Shelf. All of the donations must be brand-new and unopened, like toothbrushes, shampoo and period products. Drop-off locations include the UWSA General Offices, the info booth and the UWSA Bike Lab. For a complete list of donations and the drop off location visit theuwsa.ca/soup-soap.

In honour of Indigenous languages

This is the International Year of Indigenous Languages, as declared by the United Nations (IY2019) to help preserve Indigenous languages and safeguard the rights of those who speak them. All are invited to a blanket ceremony honouring two longtime UWinnipeg Indigenous language instructors: Ida Bear and Annie Boulanger, along with Anishinaabemowin reading and discussion, a feast and display of Anishinaabemowin library materials on Jan. 23 at 12:30 p.m. at the fifth-floor library atrium.