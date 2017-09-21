News Briefs

Wi-Fi on buses

Winnipeg Transit buses may have Wi-Fi available on then as soon as Jan. 1, 2018. This is part of a pilot project recommended for approval this week at the Standing Policy Committee on Innovation. If approved, the free Wi-Fi service will be available on up to 12 buses on various routes. The project’s $300,000 funding comes from the 2016 Innovation Capital Fund.



Burger Week

Winnipeg had the most restaurants in Canada to participate in Le Burger Week, which ran from Sept. 1-7, with over 100 vendors. Winnipeggers voted online to categorize their favourite burgers. The first place People’s Choice Award Burger went to Brazen Hall’s Farmer John Burger. The most creative burger went to Deer + Almond’s Let Us Taco Bout Burgers Next Week.



Psychology Colloquium

Dr. Mary Murphy from Indiana University will be presenting for the first Psychology Department Colloquium of the 2017-18 academic year. Dr. Murphy will discuss how experimental data demonstrates that experts with fixed mindsets inhibit women’s science, technology, engineering and math performance. The colloquium is on Friday, Sept. 22 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in room 4M47 (Manitoba Hall).



Riley Fellowship Lecture

The Riley Fellowship Lecture titled Race, Medicine and the State: Indian Hospitals in Canada by Dr. Maureen K. Lux is on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in room 1M28 (Manitoba Hall). Dr. Lux teaches Canadian and Indigenous history at Brock University. Her research examines the health effects of colonialism on Indigenous people in the prairies.



Waterslide demolition

Skinner’s Wet ‘n Wild water park is being demolished 12 years after its use. The water slides are located behind one of two Skinner’s restaurants in Lockport, Man. The demolition work began at the beginning of last week. The slides were bought 13 years ago, but they have since deteriorated. Sante Fe Developments have plans to build housing on the 34 acres of land.