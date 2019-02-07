News briefs

Love Positive Women card making

The Rainbow Resource Centre (RRC) Youth Program and Genderfest Winnipeg invite the community to the RRC to make cards for themselves and HIV-positive women through the Love Positive Women: Romance Starts at Home initiative. The event is free and open to all ages and takes place on Feb. 13 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the RRC.

Peg City Climate Jam

A day-long forum exploring the urgency of climate change and the transformative solutions emerging in our communities takes place on Feb. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the University of Winnipeg’s Richardson College for the Environment. There will be talks and workshops facilitated by a team of educators, activists and climate-change leaders. These are intended for everyone concerned about the future, the planet and social well-being.

Rohingya crisis panel discussion and film screening

All are welcome to attend a panel discussion titled “Rohingya Crisis: Policy and Advocacy Options” as well as a screening of the film I Am Rohingya by Yusuf Zine, followed by a reception. The event is hosted by Menno Simons College, and the panel will be facilitated by Dr. Stephanie Stobbe, professor of conflict resolution studies. The discussion and screening will take place on Feb. 13 from 7 to 9 p.m. in Eckhardt-Gramatté Hall.

RE-FORM

RE-FORM is a networking event celebrating women in architecture and design. Speakers include Monica Giesbrecht, award-winning landscape architect and principal at HTFC Planning & Design; Melody Culanag, Founder of LightandMe, Architectural Lighting Design; and others. Everyone is invited to come support the talented female designers of Winnipeg on Feb. 9 from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Théâtre Cercle Molière. Tickets are $10 each.

From ancient Greece to the classroom

All are welcome to attend this lecture by U of W instructor Dr. Jason Brown, who will discuss the origins of education in the arts and what these origins suggest for the 21st century university on Feb. 8 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Room 3D01. In the Middle Ages, the liberal arts curriculum became the basis of the Faculty of Arts, the starting point for university education, and the largest faculty – still at U of W – today.

Weweni Indigenous Scholars Speaker Series

The Weweni Indigenous Scholars Speaker Series will present distinguished Indigenous scholars and celebrate the success of UWinnipeg students throughout this academic year. The fifth speaker in the latest series is Dr. Mishauna Goeman, who will deliver a presentation titled “Turning The Spectacle: Imagining Indigenous Futures, Killing Colonial Pasts.” The talk is on Feb. 13 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in Convocation Hall.