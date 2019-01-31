News briefs

Lgbtq2s* yoga

Classes for Lgbtq2s* yoga start at 4 p.m. every Sunday at Prana Yoga Studio. All skill levels are welcome to join the classes, and they are pay-what-you-can. For this winter loop, classes will be available for all levels, ranging from restorative hatha to energetic vinyasa. There are currently classes until the end of February. For more information, email dddonnell@gmail.com.

DIY face masks

During this workshop, participants will learn about natural plant-based skincare ingredients. The workshop will start with talking about skin and determining if participants have more dry, oily, sensitive or combination complexions. The workshop will finish with participants mixing up and applying their new masks. The workshop is on Feb. 3 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Generation Green. Tickets are $30.

La Poutine Week in Winnipeg

La Poutine Week in Winnipeg is taking place from Feb. 1 to 7. There will be hundreds of exceptional poutines that are limited editions made specifically for this week. To be chosen as a Poutine Boss, someone and three of their friends need to eat as many poutines as possible from participating restaurants and post the pictures on Instagram.

Social class in interpersonal interactions

All are welcome at a psychology department colloquium on social class in interpersonal interactions, by Dr. Kristin Laurin, associate professor from the University of British Columbia. In her lecture, Dr. Laurin will discuss how socioeconomic status (SES) can shape interpersonal interactions. The lecture will take place on Feb. 1 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in Room 4L28.

Collegiate Open House

All are welcome at the 2019 Collegiate Open House to meet instructors, deans and staff of the Collegiate. The Collegiate tuition scholarship is available to dependents of eligible UWinnipeg employees, so the event is an excellent opportunity for faculty members and staff to discover the benefits of attending high school at university. The open house is on Jan. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wesley Hall.

Indigenous Insights partnership launch

The formal launch of Indigenous Insights – an innovative educational program that explores Indigenous peoples' history, cultures and relationship with Canada – will take place on Feb. 5 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the Community Gym in Axworthy Health & RecPlex. Canadian National Railway (CN) is the premiere partner in this initiative. A signing ceremony and performances will follow the formal program. Refreshments will be served.